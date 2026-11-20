Russell Brand testifies he cannot rule out non-consensual exposure during a 2025 New York deposition, revealing details about his past and Katy Perry marriage.

Russell Brand, the 51-year-old comedian currently serving a ten-and-a-half-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault, has been caught in a damning new legal revelation. Unsealed deposition transcripts from a 2025 New York civil lawsuit show Brand admitting he could not definitively rule out that he had exposed himself to individuals without their consent. This disclosure directly challenges his public claims that all his past sexual encounters were consensual.

The damning testimony comes as Brand faces a civil lawsuit filed by a film extra identified in court records as Jane Doe. She alleges that Brand exposed himself to her in the presence of cast and crew members at Manhattan's Le Cirque restaurant. The incident allegedly occurred in July 2010 while filming his movie Arthur, just three months before he married his then-wife Katy Perry.

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When questioned under oath by the plaintiff's lawyers, Brand stated that while he had no specific memory of the alleged incident, he felt he must have done it. He told the court, "The truth is, I feel like I must have done, even though I don't really remember it and I find the idea embarrassing in quite a number of ways." He further admitted he could not "concretely and absolutely rule that out."

The questioning was triggered by a segment on Brand's radio show where co-host Matt Morgan joked that Brand had exposed himself to a woman at the recording studio. This prompted lawyers to probe Brand's sexual history extensively. The deposition revealed that Brand was grilled about his conduct during the filming of Arthur and the subsequent assault allegation in the restaurant bathroom.

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Brand also struggled to recall the exact status of his marriage to Perry during the filming of the movie. He described himself as being in a relationship with a "very high-profile woman" and stated he was "drowning in love" even while married. The couple were married from 2010 to 2012, a period now under intense scrutiny due to these new legal revelations regarding his behavior.

Reflecting on his earlier career, Brand recalled being crowned "Shagger of the Year" by The Sun in 2006, 2007, and 2008. He described this title as a "very proud accolade" outside of the current legal context. However, he admitted to a pattern of behavior he called a "trend of deterioration" when he was not in a committed relationship.

This alleged pattern of misconduct continued for approximately ten years, or until 2015, before he married his current wife, Laura Gallacher, in 2017. The admission suggests a decade-long period of alleged inappropriate behavior prior to his current marriage. Brand testified that this period of deterioration involved what he described as a "ten-year period" of such conduct.

The deposition also included a bizarre exchange regarding Brand's use of the word "willy" to refer to his penis. He claimed it was a standard innocuous term in England used for children. When asked if he had ever asked anyone to kiss it, he launched into a lecture on "asexual genitalia" and the stripping of phallic potency from the word.

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Brand insisted there was nothing of note regarding sexual misconduct allegations before the Me Too movement. He claimed that while he publicly celebrated promiscuity, he always meant consensual encounters between willing adults. He argued this was part of the lineage of celebrated male behavior from the 1960s until recent times.

The unsealed documents also reveal that Brand's Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor was present on the Arthur set. Brand, who has claimed sobriety for nearly 23 years, confirmed his sponsor attended meetings with someone from Warner Bros or another production company being sued. He declined to name the individual, citing their right to anonymity regarding their relationship with alcohol.

These revelations occur against the backdrop of Brand's recent criminal conviction in the UK. Earlier this month, he was sentenced to ten-and-a-half years in prison for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. The deposition was part of the ongoing US civil case where the plaintiff seeks damages for the alleged assault.

The transcripts, obtained by the Daily Mail and filed with the New York Supreme Court, provide a detailed account of Brand's testimony. The unsealed portions of the 2025 deposition continue to draw public and legal attention to his past actions. They highlight the potential liability in the ongoing civil case and the stark contrast between his past behavior and his current legal standing.