Russell Brand may be moved to a harsher prison after his wife read a statement protesting his innocence. Officials are investigating whether the statement broke prison rules.

Russell Brand will likely be moved to a harsher prison after declaring his innocence in a video posted by his wife on YouTube. A decision has been made to move the convicted rapist to a third prison from HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire.

Brand was previously transferred from HMP Wandsworth in London. The West Yorkshire prison he may be moved to was initially deemed too dangerous for the 51-year-old. It is nicknamed the monster mansion because of its murderers and sex offenders. Prison staff are now examining all contact Brand has had with relatives since he was sentenced to ten and a half years for rape and sexual assault.

Also read Russell Brand Faces Extended Sentence for Prison Rule Violation

Prison Officials Investigate Russell Brand

Officials are investigating the intention behind his statement and whether it was just a declaration of innocence or an attempt to influence his accusers amid an investigation into further allegations. Reading a statement written by her husband, Laura Brand told listeners of their Sunday Service podcast: As you know, I'm not guilty, I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening.

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The good news is that Christ is with us when we choose him, and I do. She added on Brand's behalf: I am incarcerated in HMP Littlehey, little as in small, and hey as in Hey, I'm in the biggest sex offenders' prison in Europe. Prisoners are not allowed to pass on correspondence that could be published online if it is intended to cause distress. Brand will have his calls listened to by staff and faces further scrutiny if recategorised.

A source said: Prisoners are categorised by how serious their crime is, but also the risk they represent. As well as imply that he was only convicted as part of a conspiracy, Brand has also confirmed his location, which is really serious as far as the prison is concerned.

Victim Mia Latter Condemns Brand Statement

Mia Latter, who accuses Brand of victimising her when she was 16 and he was nearly twice her age, told Jeremy Vine & Daytime on 5 that Brand's statement should not have been broadcast online. She said: I was just confused by it and I was shocked. It was an insult to all the women that stood trial and it was an insult to the jurors that gave their time.

Latter was not one of the women who testified against Brand. Justice Secretary Alex Norris said: The broadcast of a statement from Russell Brand is completely unacceptable. Prisoners are rightly banned from making statements that cause distress to victims. This is being urgently investigated, and I expect action to be taken if he is found to have broken the rules.

An official added: This is clearly appalling and is being urgently investigated. We expect action to be taken if he is found to have broken the rules. Laura Brand is determined to stand by her husband and has no intention of leaving him. The mother of his three children is in the midst of total devastation after her husband was convicted of four sex attacks.

Ms Brand is the sister of TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher and daughter of Ryder Cup-winning golfer Bernard Gallacher. She is struggling with how to tell their children the truth about his crimes. She left Southwark Crown Court on the verge of tears last week, having crumpled in her seat as the sentence was passed. She had been seen shaking her head as his victims gave statements about the impact of his crimes.

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Laura Brand Shows Devotion During Sentencing

Ms Brand then fell forward in disbelief before composing herself and mouthing: I love you to Brand, who waved to her as he was led down to the cells. She placed her hand on the glass dock wall and whispered back I love you. Her devotion to him, which some sources close to her family have described as closer to brainwashing, was laid bare by his legal team as they argued for a more lenient prison sentence.

Ian Winter KC told the judge that Brand's wife was standing by him. He said: Words are completely inadequate to convey the total devastation she's experiencing. They are wrestling with how to explain to a child who's just turned ten what has just happened here and the consequences of this conduct to totally innocent people who have been caught up in it.

Downing Street and campaigners have since reacted with fury after the convicted rapist claimed to be not guilty in the statement read out on his YouTube channel. The couple are also continuing to post on Rumble, a largely Right-wing free speech alternative to YouTube. Their videos have a link which allows viewers to tip them directly while their account also links viewers to a Russell Brand-themed shop which sells stickers of the rapist with the caption Russell Brand Stay Free.

Brand Youtubers Earn Revenue From Views

YouTubers make money through advertisements and views on their videos. Brand's account has 6.6 million subscribers and 1,704,270,811 views. Streamers can earn up to £4 per 1,000 views and his wife's latest video on their channel has racked up more than 400,000 by midday on Monday. Content creators earn around 55 per cent of the revenue from adverts with 45 per cent given to YouTube.

Under prison rules, anything intended for broadcast to the media requires a Governor's permission and prisoners cannot ask another person to communicate something on their behalf that they would not be permitted to do themselves. Prisoners found to have broken the rules can face disciplinary action.