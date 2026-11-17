Over the weekend, convicted rapist’s wife, Laura Gallacher, shared a statement from Brand on their podcast maintaining his innocence.

Mia Latter, who has alleged the comedian raped her when she was 16, called the footage of Laura Gallacher speaking on behalf of her husband “really shocking” and “upsetting to watch” on Russell Brand’s accuser Mia Latter spoke on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” on Tuesday after the disgraced comedian released a prison message declaring his innocence.

The convicted rapist delivered the message on Sunday via his wife, Laura Gallacher, pictured leaving Southwark Crown Court in London on Oct. 27, 2026.

Also read Downing Street Calls Russell Brand Prison Innocence Claim Appalling as MoJ Investigates

“Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, God bless you for your support,” Gallacher read. “As you know, I am not guilty for the offenses I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening. The good news is that Christ is with us when we choose him, and I do.

“I am incarcerated in HMP Littlehey, ‘little’ as in small, and ‘hey’ as in ‘hey, I’m in the biggest sex offenders’ prison in Europe,'” she continued reading. The statement, which concluded with praise of the “strong,” “kind” and “dedicated” staff, came days after Brand wasBrand, pictured onstage in Los Angeles in January 2020, claimed in the message, “I am not guilty for the offenses I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening.

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”over her rape claim, said that she “just felt for those women that stood trial and everything they went through” when she heard the message. Latter, pictured attending an event in West Hollywood, California, in October 2019, called the message “appalling,” “shocking” and “upsetting to watch. ”The rep explained, “This is clearly appalling. … We expect action to be taken if he is found to have broken the rules.

“Prisoners are strictly banned from making statements that cause distress to victims, and speaking to the media is only permitted in exceptional circumstances,” the statement continued. “Prisoners cannot get around these rules by having someone else publish their comments. ”8 Brand’s message is reportedly being “urgently investigated. ” “It potentially places him in danger,” the insider said, noting that slipping a letter to Gallacher made HMP Littlehey officers “look careless and stupid. ” The outlet noted, “The governor will be angry and embarrassed — and will no doubt make sure he’s monitored in future. ” If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the Sexual Assault Hotline atOur community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Russell Brand's accuser Mia Latter spoke on BBC Radio 4's"Today" on Tuesday after the disgraced comedian released a prison message declaring his innocence.

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The convicted rapist delivered the message on Sunday via his wife, Laura Gallacher, pictured leaving Southwark Crown Court in London on Oct. 27, 2026. Brand, pictured onstage in Los Angeles in January 2020, claimed in the message,"I am not guilty for the offenses I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening.

"Mia Latter/ instagram Brand's message is reportedly being"urgently investigated. "