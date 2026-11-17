Journalists recall unsettling 2011 red carpet encounter with Russell Brand during Arthur promotion. New details emerge as conviction stands.

Russell Brand's recent rape conviction has prompted former colleagues at a news outlet to recount unsettling personal encounters with the comedian from over a decade ago. Several female journalists present at a recent morning meeting revealed they had all interacted with Brand between 2006 and 2013, a period that coincided with serious allegations of sexual assault and emotional abuse.

The reporter, who works for a glossy women's magazine, detailed a specific incident that occurred in April 2011. This meeting took place just six months after Brand married singer Katy Perry in Rajasthan, India, and while he was in Sydney, Australia, to promote the comedy remake Arthur.

Also read Ed Miliband Apologizes for 2015 Russell Brand Interview

The Sydney Red Carpet Encounter

Brand attended a press conference at The Ivy on April 14 and was present for the Australian premiere at Event Cinemas in Bondi Junction the following day. The journalist, who is originally from Cornwall, was working for Woman's Day at the time and had invited her younger sister to accompany her to the event.

The pair were waiting on the red carpet to interview the star. The journalist described waving frantically to catch Brand's attention as he was escorted past other media outlets. He eventually stopped for photos and brief comments for television cameras before making eye contact with the reporter.

Advertisement

The reporter noted that Brand's public relations team appeared distracted, allowing him to approach her and her sister alone. She felt a mix of excitement and nervousness as Brand made his way toward them, believing she had secured a rare moment with the newlywed comedian.

Unsettling Questions and Intense Stare

As Brand approached, the journalist reported that he fixed his wide eyes on them with intense focus. She began the interview by congratulating him on his movie and his recent wedding to Katy Perry. She mentioned her sister and stated they were from Cornwall.

When the journalist asked about his future plans for starting a family, Brand paused and slowly looked them both up and down. He half-smirked and licked his lips before responding to the topic of babies. The reporter clarified that she meant babies with his wife, Katy.

Brand then asked, 'Or with sisters?' He slowly nodded when the journalist giggled and asked if he meant having babies with both of them. He continued to stare intensely, licking his lips and offering only a half-smirk, which stopped feeling funny to the reporter in that moment.

Brand asked if they were attending the premiere screening and after-party. The journalist explained they only had red carpet access and said they were going home. Brand questioned if they were really sisters from Cornwall and expressed a desire to talk more about having babies with sisters before his team ushered him away.

Advertisement

Parallel Allegations and Legal Outcomes

The journalist recalled that Brand and Katy Perry split in December 2011, with Perry later telling Vogue that Brand had texted her to say he was divorcing her. She did not think much of the 2011 encounter until rape allegations against Brand became public in 2023.

She then learned that a separate legal allegation involved the film Arthur. In November 2023, a film extra sued Brand in New York, alleging he exposed himself to her during filming in Manhattan in July 2010 and sexually assaulted her in a bathroom. Brand has consistently denied engaging in non-consensual sex.

A January 2026 ruling in the civil case addressed expert evidence regarding the claims. The journalist reflected that hearing details during the court case, such as Brand's former assistant testifying about Brand telling audiences which pub he would visit after shows in Edinburgh, changed her perspective.

Looking back at the Sydney red carpet interaction, the reporter stated it now feels far less harmless than it appeared at the time. The collective realization among her colleagues highlights the recurring nature of these personal encounters with Brand during the years when he was accused of misconduct.