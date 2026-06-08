Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson Launch Fifty Something Tour with Poignant Tribute to Neil Peart

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush opened their Fifty Something Tour with a career-spanning setlist that paid homage to the band's late drummer and lyricist, Neil Peart. The three-hour show in Los Angeles featured 22 songs that showcased Rush's musical evolution over the decades, with a special focus on their synthesizer-driven work of the early '80s. The tour, which will run through 2026, promises to be a fitting celebration of Rush's legacy and a tribute to the influence of Peart, who passed away in 2020.

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson kicked off their Fifty Something Tour in Los Angeles with a three-hour set that spanned Rush 's entire discography. The 22-song setlist included hits, deep cuts, and a heavy dose of the band's synthesizer-driven '80s work.

The show was made poignant by the absence of Neil Peart, Rush's drummer and lyricist, who passed away in 2020. Peart's influence was felt throughout the show, with video tributes, audio recordings, and his musical legacy taking center stage. The tour, which will encompass 88 shows across North America, Europe, and South America, promises to be a fitting tribute to Peart and Rush's enduring impact on the world of rock music





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Rush Geddy Lee Alex Lifeson Neil Peart Fifty Something Tour

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