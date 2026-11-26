Rush Limbaugh detailed the history of the Pilgrims, arguing their shift from communal socialism to private ownership saved the colony. This account serves as a critique of modern political ideologies.

Rush Limbaugh delivered his final annual rendition of the true story of Thanksgiving on November 24, 2020, just months before his passing in the same year. The conservative radio legend used this historical narrative to emphasize the failure of communal living and the success of private ownership among the early settlers.

Historical Context and Survival

Limbaugh began by describing the harsh conditions faced by the Pilgrims upon arriving at Plymouth Rock. William Bradford, who served as governor, documented that half of the settlers died during their first winter due to starvation, sickness, and exposure to the elements. Limbaugh emphasized that surviving that first winter was an act of survival that modern individuals could not fully relate to, though he noted that American Special Forces might understand the extreme difficulty.

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Native American Assistance

When spring finally arrived, the survivors met the Native Americans, who provided crucial assistance. The indigenous people showed the Pilgrims where to find beavers for skins, how to plant corn, and where to fish for cod. Limbaugh pointed out that despite this help, the settlers still struggled with prosperity while living under their initial laws and the Mayflower Compact.

The Failure of Communal Systems

The core of Limbaugh's argument focused on the economic structure the Pilgrims initially adopted. He explained that merchant sponsors in London and Holland had funded the trip and required all produced goods to go into a common store. Under this system, every member received an equal share, and all land and houses belonged to the community rather than individuals. Limbaugh described this setup as a commune, comparing it to the collectivist movements seen in California during the sixties and seventies.

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William Bradford's Bold Action

William Bradford recognized that this system bred confusion and discontent, retarding employment that would have benefited the colony. The approach was costly and destructive, and the loss of manpower made it unsustainable. Consequently, Bradford took bold action to dismantle the communal system. Limbaugh argued that this shift away from collectivism and toward individual responsibility was the true lesson of Thanksgiving.

Modern Political Implications

Limbaugh concluded that the original contract and the subsequent shift in policy highlight the dangers of socialism. He noted that modern political figures often promote similar ideologies, claiming they are more American than they actually are. The true story of Thanksgiving, according to Limbaugh, is a testament to the failure of socialism and the success of personal ownership and hard work.