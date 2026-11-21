Producer Arthur Sarkissian confirms Rush Hour 4 is in production for a 2028 release, starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker under Brett Ratner's direction with a $120 million budget.

After two decades of speculation regarding a fourth installment, the Rush Hour 4 franchise has officially moved from development hell into active production. Producer Arthur Sarkissian has confirmed that the highly anticipated action-comedy sequel is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2028, marking a significant revival for the beloved series.

Production Timeline and Global Locations

Director Brett Ratner is confirmed to return to helm the project, with principal photography slated to begin in the spring of the upcoming production cycle. The filming schedule is extensive and geographically diverse, encompassing locations across Africa, China, Italy, and Saudi Arabia to provide a global backdrop for the next adventure.

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The production operates with a substantial financial foundation, boasting a confirmed budget of $120 million. This allocation ensures that the sequel can match the high production values and spectacular stunt work that defined the previous entries in the franchise, which grossed approximately $850 million worldwide between 1998 and 2007.

Cast Commitments and Studio Distribution

Jackie Chan has officially signed on to reprise his role as Hong Kong police inspector Lee, cementing the core partnership that drives the series. Chris Tucker is reported to be close to finalizing his agreement to return as LAPD detective James Carter, completing the dynamic duo that audiences have waited years to see together again.

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Distribution rights for the upcoming film have been secured through a strategic agreement involving Skydance and Paramount. President Donald Trump is reported to have insisted on this specific distribution partnership for the release, adding a layer of high-level executive influence to the logistical planning of the movie's global rollout.

Franchise History and Future Outlook

The original trilogy, created by Ross LaManna and directed by Ratner, established a massive cultural footprint with its blend of martial arts and buddy-cop humor. Although a short-lived television adaptation aired in 2016, it failed to gain traction, leaving the cinematic legacy intact and building demand for a proper film continuation.

Sarkissian, who developed the original concept in 1995, expressed his excitement about moving forward, noting his long-term dedication to the property. The 2028 release date provides ample time for the complex international shooting schedule to be executed properly, ensuring the film meets the high expectations of fans awaiting the reunion of Chan and Tucker.

Next Steps for Fans and Industry

Industry observers are now watching closely as the spring filming deadlines approach, with the Africa, China, Italy, and Saudi Arabia shoots serving as the initial benchmarks for production progress. The confirmation of the $120 million budget and the star-studded cast indicates a major studio commitment to reviving the IP for a new generation of cinema-goers.

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With Chan and Tucker both linked to the project, the chemical compatibility between the leads remains the primary focus for marketing campaigns. The 2028 target allows producers to refine the script and logistics while maintaining momentum, ensuring that Rush Hour 4 arrives as a polished and highly anticipated event in the global film calendar.