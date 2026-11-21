Rush-Henrietta defeated Pittsford 39-21 in the Section V Class A football championship game Saturday at St. John Fisher University.

The Rush-Henrietta Royal Comets celebrate their victory in the Section V Class AA football championship game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at St. John Fisher University.

The two highest scoring offenses in Class AA, both looking to end title droughts. When they played in the regular season, it was a one-score game that went down to the final moments. Something had to give when Rush-Henrietta and Pittsford clashed in the Section V Class AA championship.

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Rush-Henrietta scored on its first drive, built a 26-14 halftime lead, and only trailed for 90 seconds all night as the top-seeded Royal Comets took down No. 2 seed Pittsford 39-21 at St. John Fisher University on Saturday night.

“It’s awesome,” senior quarterback Brendan Mangone said of being a sectional champ. “After four years of grinding, we had some pretty rough years. Years ago we got to the chip, didn’t win, last year we fell . It kind of felt like a revenge season this year.

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