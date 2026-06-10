Rush Celebrates 50th Anniversary of '2112: Overture' with Sold-Out Shows at Kia Forum

The Fifty Something Tour, a celebration of Rush's legacy, has been making its way across North America, with the band's remaining members determined to keep their music alive. The tour's setlists have been designed to cater to fans with different tastes, with each night offering a unique selection of songs. The opening track of the show was 'A Farewell To Kings,' a classic Rush song that has been a fan favorite for decades. The second song on the setlist was 'The Analog Kid,' another iconic Rush track that has been a staple of their live shows for years.

The second night of the Fifty Something Tour , held at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on June 9, showcased the vastness of choice available to fans.

The band played a 22-song setlist that was roughly 50% different from the previous night's performance, which took place at the same venue on June 7. Notably, the June 9 setlist included the complete '2112: Overture,' a 20-minute opus from Rush's 1976 album. This six-part suite turns 50 this year, marking the first time the band has played it in its entirety in 29 years.

The June 9 concert also featured Anika Nilles, a German instrumentalist who filled in for the late Neil Peart, Rush's legendary drummer who passed away in 2020. The show contained many tributes to Peart, with Rush's remaining members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson thoughtfully incorporating their late friend through the visuals, song selections, and segments during which Peart's voice boomed through the speakers while video and photo montages of him played.

The Fifty Something Tour will travel across North America through the end of 2026 and then make its way to South America and Europe in 2027, with 88 shows scheduled in total. Tuesday's show was the second of four sold-out Rush shows at the Kia Forum this week. The tour's setlists have been designed to cater to fans with different tastes, with each night offering a unique selection of songs.

The opening track of the show was 'A Farewell To Kings,' a classic Rush song that has been a fan favorite for decades. The second song on the setlist was 'The Analog Kid,' another iconic Rush track that has been a staple of their live shows for years. The tour's setlists have been carefully crafted to showcase the band's extensive discography, with a mix of old and new songs to keep fans engaged.

Throughout the tour, the band has been paying tribute to their late drummer Neil Peart, who passed away in 2020. The show contained many tributes to Peart, with Rush's remaining members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson thoughtfully incorporating their late friend through the visuals, song selections, and segments during which Peart's voice boomed through the speakers while video and photo montages of him played.

The Fifty Something Tour is a celebration of Rush's legacy, with the band's remaining members determined to keep their music alive. The tour's setlists have been designed to cater to fans with different tastes, with each night offering a unique selection of songs. The tour will travel across North America through the end of 2026 and then make its way to South America and Europe in 2027, with 88 shows scheduled in total.

Tuesday's show was the second of four sold-out Rush shows at the Kia Forum this week





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Rush Fifty Something Tour 2112: Overture Anika Nilles Neil Peart Geddy Lee Alex Lifeson

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