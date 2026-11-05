Rush Announces Five-Date Elevate From the Norm Residency at Sphere

Rush confirms a five-show residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas starting May 21, 2026. Co-founders Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson will perform with Anika Nilles and Loren Gold, honoring Neil Peart.

Rock legends Rush have officially confirmed a five-show residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Co-founders Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson will perform at the iconic venue beginning on May 21, 2026. The band announced the residency on Thursday, November 5, outlining the full schedule for the historic engagement. This marks a significant moment for the prog rock trio as they bring their celebrated live show to one of the most technologically advanced stages in the world.

The Five-Show Sphere Schedule

Rush will perform five consecutive shows at the TD Coliseum venue in Hamilton, Ontario, as part of their ongoing Fifty Something tour context, but specifically for the Las Vegas residency, the dates are set for May 21, 23, 26, 28, and 30. Each night will feature a setlist of fan favorites and greatest hits from the bands extensive catalog. The performances will also include touching tributes to late drummer and lyricist Neil Peart. Peart died on January 7, 2020, and his legacy remains a central pillar of the groups current live presentations.

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Geddy Lee On The Sphere Vision

Geddy Lee expressed excitement about the unique opportunities presented by the Sphere venue. He stated that he initially felt the venue was tailor-made for the visual attitude the band has always designed into their shows. Lee noted that the band normally spends months designing visual effects, and the Sphere seemed like the perfect addition to their creative process. He described the situation as a dream come true, allowing the group to create new madness specifically suited for the incredible venue.

The group is currently working on expanding the trippy visuals that accompany their current tour. They aim to concoct new visual experiences that match the capabilities of the Sphere. Lee emphasized that they are effin excited to please fans both visually and viscerally. The band plans to deliver a show that capitalizes on the venue's advanced technology to enhance the musical experience for attendees flying in from around the world.

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Tributes To Neil Peart And Tour Members

The residency will honor the memory of Neil Peart, who was a vital part of Rush until his passing. The band members helped push a campaign for a permanent Neil Peart Memorial in Ontario, which was supported by a massive donation. Pearts complex drum arrangements have been faithfully recreated on stage by drummer Anika Nilles. Nilles has drawn widespread praise for her deft and precise approach to playing Peart legacy. Keyboardist Loren Gold has also filled out the bands sound on stage during the outing.

The current tour began on June 7 of this year and was the first without Peart. The group is slated to wrap the outing with an April 10 show in Helsinki, Finland, before heading to Vegas for the residency. This Las Vegas engagement represents a unique convergence of the bands touring history and their desire to push creative boundaries. The members have maintained a high level of performance energy while adapting to life without their original drummer.

VIP Tickets And Sales Dates

Rush Backstage and Rush Newsletter subscribers have an exclusive window to purchase VIP and travel packages. This presale begins on Friday, November 6, at 1 p.m. ET. An artist presale follows, beginning on November 11 at 1 p.m. ET. The band has teamed with Superfan for VIP and travel experiences at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas for the residency run. Exclusive benefits include fan activations, transportation, and a dedicated Rush merch pop-up at the Fontainebleau.

The announcement of the Elevate From the Norm residency generates significant interest among prog rock fans globally. The combination of classic hits, visual innovation, and heartfelt tributes makes this a must-see event. Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson continue to demonstrate their commitment to delivering exceptional live performances. The residency at the Sphere stands as a testament to their enduring influence in the music industry.