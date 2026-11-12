Rush Expands Las Vegas Sphere Residency with Five New June 2027 Dates Amid Incredible Demand

Rush expands their Las Vegas Sphere residency with five new June dates, joining the May concerts. The band honors late drummer Neil Peart with special tributes and full-album performances.

Rock legends Rush have officially confirmed the expansion of their highly anticipated Las Vegas Sphere residency by adding five new performances scheduled for June 2027. The Canadian prog rock group, led by co-founders Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, revealed the additional dates on Wednesday, November 11, responding to what they described as incredible demand from fans worldwide. This strategic extension follows an initial announcement of a five-show run in May, bringing the total number of upcoming concerts at the immersive Las Vegas venue to ten. The band will now return to the stage after making a special appearance at the 2026 JUNO Awards at the TD Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario, on March 29, 2026. That performance featured Geddy Lee on stage, signaling the imminent start of their broader reunion efforts.

The newly added dates for the Elevate From the Norm residency are precisely set for June 15, 17, 19, 24, and 26, 2027. These specific shows join the previously announced May performances, which include May 21, 23, 26, 28, and 30, creating a dense schedule of concerts for the summer season. This expansion marks the first time the group known for timeless hits like Tom Sawyer will perform at the Sphere, a venue that Geddy Lee has publicly praised as tailor-made for their distinctive visual style. The addition of these June dates indicates a strong and sustained demand for the band's live experience, allowing significantly more fans the opportunity to witness the unique, high-fidelity production.

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Every night of the residency will feature a carefully curated mix of fan favorites and greatest hits, alongside touching tributes to the group's late drummer and lyricist, Neil Peart. Neil Peart passed away on January 7, 2020, leaving a significant void in the band's history that the remaining members continue to honor through their music and stage presence. The concerts are scheduled to wind down with an April 10 show in Helsinki, Finland, before the group sets up shop in Las Vegas for the main residency. This timeline ensures a global tour structure that honors their past while looking toward the future of their live performances.

Geddy Lee expressed his profound excitement about performing at the Sphere, noting that the venue's advanced visual capabilities align perfectly with the band's artistic vision. He stated that when he first heard of the Sphere, he regretted that Rush was no longer touring, as the venue seemed ideal for their design. Lee described the scenario as the cherry on top of the ice cream for their design team, who usually spend months creating visual effects for their shows. The band is currently working on adding new madness to suit the incredible venue, bringing their dream to life in the present tense. This creative evolution allows them to integrate full-album performances of their beloved music into the residency.

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The May shows are scheduled to take place on June 7 of this year, which will include full-album performances of their beloved music, marking the first time performing these albums without Peart. The group kicked off their first tour in 11 years and their first without Peart on June 7 of this year. They are scheduled to wind it down with an April 10 show in Helsinki, Finland, before setting up shop in Vegas. This sequence of events highlights the band's commitment to honoring their discography while adapting to their current lineup. The full list of Rush 2027 Sphere shows includes the May dates of 21, 23, 26, 28, and 30, followed by the June dates of 15, 17, 19, 24, and 26.

A pre-sale for all tickets, VIP packages, and travel options for the new dates is currently available to the public. The pre-sale period ends at 10 p.m. PT on Thursday, November 12, creating a limited window for dedicated fans to secure their spots. Fans looking to secure their spots for either the May or June performances must act quickly before the window closes. The expansion of the residency demonstrates the enduring appeal of Rush and the success of their reunion tour, which has been rapturously received by audiences since the initial announcement last week. The band's ability to draw massive crowds for such a specialized venue underscores their legacy in the rock music industry.

The Elevate From the Norm residency represents a unique convergence of rock history and cutting-edge technology. By performing at the Sphere, Rush is pushing the boundaries of what a live concert can offer. The visual components designed by their team will complement the music in ways never before possible. This residency is not just a series of concerts but a celebration of the band's entire catalog. Fans can expect a high-energy experience that honors the past while embracing the future. The addition of the June dates ensures that more people can be part of this historic event. Rush continues to redefine their live performances, leaving a lasting impression on all who attend. The world is watching as the band prepares to bring their vision to the Las Vegas Strip. Their dedication to their craft remains evident in every detail of the production. This expansion is a testament to their enduring influence and the love of their fans.