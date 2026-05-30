Rural 'Quiet Lanes' Scheme Expands Across UK Countryside as Councils Seek Safer Roads for Walkers and Cyclists

A rural version of Low Traffic Neighbourhoods, known as 'Quiet Lanes', is quietly spreading across hundreds of countryside roads in at least six UK counties. Introduced under the 2006 Quiet Lanes and Home Zones Regulations, these roads restrict through traffic and lower speed limits to 20 mph to prioritise pedestrians, cyclists, and horse riders. Oxfordshire County Council's latest proposal goes further by installing physical barriers like gates and bollards, sparking debate between advocates of safer rural access and farmers concerned about machinery access. The AA president warns the scheme may exceed original intent, while supporters argue it enables safe enjoyment of the countryside.

A version of Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs), which are typically found in urban areas, has quietly spread over hundreds of countryside roads. LTNs favour pedestrians and cyclists over drivers, and are associated with lower speeds of 20mph as well as obstructions such as flower boxes and enforcement cameras.

But despite typically being found in metropolitan areas, a rural equivalent for them has since emerged - and has been slowly making its way across the countryside. Several roads across at least six counties, including North Yorkshire, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Oxfordshire, are said to have been subjected to 'quiet lanes' rules. Introduced by New Labour, the Quiet Lanes and Home Zones (England) Regulations 2006 mean authorities can impose speed orders in relation to any designated road under the Act.

The latest among local authorities to take on the scheme is Oxfordshire County Council, who has proposed closing certain rural roads to through traffic in a bid to encourage people to cycle and walk more. While many quiet lanes already exist in the county, the council's new scheme will go beyond signage-based lanes, which the local authority describes as 'a step further than the existing Department for Transport policy'.

The proposals will see quiet lane signage, physical measures such as gates and bollards installed, and roads that usually operate at the national speed limit of 60mph potentially reduced to 20mph. The quiet lanes concept is not entirely new. Two pilot projects were introduced in Norfolk and Kent in 1998 as part of a Countryside Agency initiative responding to a lobbying campaign by the Campaign to Protect Rural England.

Their purpose was to give precedence to those riding, cycling or walking as well as local access over through or fast traffic. Edmund King, the president of the AA, thinks the council's plans to cut off roads under the 2006 act go further than the initial intent of the scheme.

When asked about the scheme, Tim Bearder, the Liberal Democrat leader of Oxfordshire county council, told the BBC that many people 'want to go out and enjoy the rural landscape but they're just put off by dangerous roads'. He added: 'We can reallocate that road space for the benefit of cyclists, pedestrians, people who want to ride horses, and it means people have got this safe access to enjoy the countryside.

' However, locals have raised concerns about the introduction of quiet lanes, with a farmer named Steve worried about machinery which requires access to certain lanes. 'I just think it's madness - you can't just close roads to vehicles when you've got HGVs delivering to and collecting from farms,' he said. The council added that HGVs might be required to take 'an alternative and more appropriate route' while also clarifying that they will not be 'cut off' from their destination.

Edmund King elaborated on his experience with quiet lanes, stating they work 'well' and that most motorists respect these lanes and give priority to horse riders, walkers, and cyclists.

'There may be some exceptional cases where motor vehicles could be restricted without compromising access to farms, fields or homes, but these are likely to be few and far between,' he said. 'As someone who walks, cycles, and drives and uses the current quiet lanes regularly, I think they work well.

' Of the Oxfordshire scheme, Rebekah Fletcher, the county's Cabinet Member for Transport Management, said: 'Quiet lanes are about making sure local roads work for the communities that live there, not as cut-throughs for traffic they were never designed to carry. This new approach will help us to prioritise walking, wheeling, cycling and horse riding, and give us a clear and consistent way to provide quiet lanes where there is strong local support.

' A Local Government Association spokesperson said: 'Councils recognise the impact that traffic has on their different communities and work hard to tackle it, working with communities to deliver the best results. Residents also expect local government to deliver cleaner air and safer streets in the places where they live and work, in order to improve quality of life in their locality, and to support more affordable means of travel.

Their local transport plans will set out how they intend to achieve this.

' The debate illustrates the tension between rural accessibility for farming and the desire for safer, more sustainable travel options in the countryside





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Quiet Lanes Scheme Expands to Rural Roads in Oxfordshire and BeyondA rural version of Low Traffic Neighbourhoods, known as Quiet Lanes, has been implemented across hundreds of countryside roads in England. Oxfordshire County Council proposes to further this by closing certain rural roads to through traffic, reducing speed limits to 20mph, and installing physical barriers like gates and bollards. The scheme, introduced under the 2006 regulations, aims to prioritize pedestrians, cyclists, and horse riders while providing safe access to the countryside. However, concerns have been raised by farmers regarding HGV access, though the council assures alternative routes will be provided. The AA president supports existing quiet lanes but warns against overuse. Local authorities emphasize community benefits and alignment with broader transport goals.

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