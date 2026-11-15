Rural Florida has space to live and power to grow | Richard Williams

Richard Williams says rural Florida can embrace economic growth while preserving the character and quality of life that make it special.

Florida is growing, and with that growth comes an important question: What kind of future are we building, and who will have the opportunity to be part of it?

For generations, rural Florida has helped shape our state's character and economy. From agricultural communities and small-town main streets to manufacturing operations and natural resources, rural Florida has contributed far more than its population might suggest. Today, these communities are positioned to play an even greater role in Florida's future. But realizing that potential requires an approach that creates new opportunities while protecting the quality of life that makes rural Florida special.

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That balance is at the heart of this year's Florida Rural Economic Development Summit, Nov. 17-19 in Ocala. Our theme, "Space to Live. Power to Grow.

" reflects both the promise of rural Florida and our responsibility to help these communities thrive. Across our state, rural communities offer something increasingly valuable: room for businesses to expand, families to put down roots and the next generation to build a future. As Florida's metropolitan areas grow, rural regions offer opportunities for investment, innovation and economic diversification. Emerging industries, including advanced manufacturing, technology and digital infrastructure, are creating new possibilities.

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Meanwhile, traditional economic drivers like agriculture, forestry and tourism continue to evolve. With strategic investments in infrastructure and workforce development, rural Florida can compete for opportunities that once seemed out of reach. Yet economic development cannot just be measured by new businesses recruited or jobs announced. True success means maintaining and creating communities where people want to live, work and raise families.

That means revitalizing downtowns, supporting entrepreneurs, improving access to housing and healthcare, and preparing young people for meaningful careers. It also means protecting the natural beauty, open spaces and traditions that distinguish rural Florida. We should never accept that rural communities must sacrifice their identity to achieve prosperity. Their unique character is one of their greatest competitive advantages.

Perhaps most importantly, we must consider the next generation. For too long, young people in rural communities have faced a difficult choice: leave home to pursue opportunity or stay close to family and accept limited career options. Our goal must be to eliminate that dilemma. Imagine a rural Florida where a young person can graduate, find a rewarding career, purchase a home, start a business and raise a family in the community that shaped their values.

That is the future we should pursue. Achieving it requires collaboration among local governments, economic development organizations, educational institutions, utilities, businesses and state leaders. At this year's summit, we will explore practical approaches to rural development, from preparing sites for investment and financing projects to understanding emerging industries. We will also celebrate creative initiatives already transforming communities across Florida.

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These conversations matter because today's decisions will shape rural Florida for generations. The Florida Rural Economic Development Association brings people together around that shared mission. We believe rural Florida's greatest days are ahead if we approach growth with intention, creativity and a commitment to the people who call these communities home. Rural Florida has the space to live and the power to grow.

Our responsibility is to ensure that growth creates lasting opportunity without losing what makes these communities special. — Richard Williams is the executive director of Opportunity Florida and chair of the Florida Rural Economic Development Association.