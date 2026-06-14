Rupert Lowe Faces Backlash Over Welcoming Tommy Robinson to Restore Britain

Rupert Lowe, leader of Restore Britain, is under fire for saying Tommy Robinson can join his party, amid concerns about far-right associations and the upcoming Makerfield by-election.

Rupert Lowe , leader of Restore Britain , faced significant backlash after stating that Tommy Robinson , a far-right activist and convicted criminal, would be welcome to join his party.

This remark sparked criticism from major political parties, all of which have said they would bar Robinson. Despite Robinson's recent detention under anti-terror laws and his history of jail sentences, Lowe defended his position, claiming he doesn't see what the fuss is about. The controversy further intensified after reports that some Restore Britain campaigners attended a white supremacist conference, raising concerns about the party's associations.

Within the broader right-wing political sphere, Nigel Farage's Reform UK distanced itself from Robinson, with Farage stating Robinson would not be allowed to join. However, Elon Musk publicly supported Robinson and suggested Lowe should lead Reform instead. The by-election in Makerfield, scheduled for Thursday, has become a focal point, with Restore Britain potentially splitting the right-wing vote. Polls indicate Labour's Andy Burnham could win, which would position him for a leadership challenge against Keir Starmer.

Restore Britain is projected to secure about 7 percent of the vote, possibly preventing Reform UK from overtaking Labour. A Labour spokesman condemned Lowe's openness to Robinson, while the Conservatives also rejected Robinson, calling him a convicted criminal. Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper described Robinson as a dangerous and divisive far-right thug. The situation underscores ongoing tensions within Britain's right-wing political landscape and concerns about extremism.

Lowe's comments and the party's associations have drawn sharp responses from across the political spectrum. A Reform UK source accused Lowe of welcoming neo-Nazis, and Gawain Towler, Farage's former communications director, labeled Lowe a political wrecking ball. The Restore Britain leader has maintained that Robinson's membership would not grant him influence over party decisions, stating that anyone can pay the membership fee but decision-making roles are different. This pragmatic stance does little to assuage fears about the party's direction.

The upcoming Makerfield by-election is thus not just a local contest but a test of how far-right narratives might be influencing mainstream politics. With Labour aiming to capitalize on the chaos among right-wing parties, the outcome could have national implications. Beyond the immediate political fallout, the incident highlights the persistent challenge of far-right infiltration into political movements. Robinson's history includes multiple jail terms and accusations of inciting violence.

His detention at Heathrow under anti-terror legislation underscores the seriousness with which authorities view his activities. The revelation that Restore Britain campaigners were present at a white supremacist summit in Portugal adds another layer of concern. As the by-election approaches, the focus remains on whether Lowe's approach will resonate with voters or further alienate moderate conservatives.

The broader debate about the boundaries of permissible political association continues to unfold, with major parties firmly rejecting Robinson while Lowe's Restore Britain appears willing to embrace the controversy





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Rupert Lowe Tommy Robinson Restore Britain Makerfield By-Election Far-Right Politics Nigel Farage Reform UK Elon Musk

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