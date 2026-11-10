Rupert Grint Sends Encouraging Letter to New Ron Weasley Actor for HBO Series

Rupert Grint shares supportive message for Alastair Stout, the new Ron Weasley, hoping he enjoys the same magical experience as the original cast in the upcoming HBO adaptation.

Rupert Grint has offered a heartfelt message of support to Alastair Stout, who is set to take on the iconic role of Ron Weasley in the highly anticipated HBO Harry Potter television series. The actor, who originally portrayed the character in the film franchise, expressed his excitement about the upcoming adaptation while sharing personal insights into his transition from the original movies to the new stage production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Grints Supportive Letter for Alastair Stout

Rupert Grint disclosed that he reached out directly to Alastair Stout before filming began to offer words of encouragement and advice. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the 37-year-old actor revealed that he wrote a letter to his successor, emphasizing the desire for the new actor to have an equally wonderful experience. He stated that he wanted to share just a few words of support because his own time playing Ron Weasley was such a fun and significant part of his life. Grint explicitly hoped that Alastair Stout would have the same amazing experience that he had during his tenure with the franchise.

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The actor noted that he did not know if Stout had seen the original films, but he believed that great stories deserve to be retold for new generations. He described the process of passing the torch as an interesting development in the wizarding world's history. Grint's message was purely supportive, aiming to ease any pressure the new actor might feel. He emphasized that the joy he experienced playing the role is something he sincerely wishes for Stout to encounter during his own journey with the character.

New Cast and Original Stars Reactions

While Rupert Grint focused on offering support, his co-star Daniel Radcliffe also shared his thoughts on the new series, particularly regarding Dominic McLaughlin, who plays the new Harry Potter. Radcliffe expressed confidence that McLaughlin needs no advice and wants to avoid creating extra pressure for the young actor. The original star is confident that McLaughlin will deliver a great performance and expressed a hope to meet the young actor someday, although he remains unsure if he will watch the new series himself. This approach highlights a respectful distance from the original cast members as they allow the new generation to find their own footing in the role.

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The HBO adaptation features a completely new cast for the main student roles, including Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger. The series also boasts a distinguished group of veteran actors joining the wizarding world. John Lithgow takes on the role of Albus Dumbledore, while Janet McTeer plays Minerva McGonagall. Paapa Essiedu has been cast as Severus Snape, bringing a fresh interpretation to one of the most complex characters in the franchise. These casting choices signal a bold step for HBO in reimagining the beloved stories for a modern television audience.

Grints Return to Cursed Child Production

Ron Weasley remains a significant part of Rupert Grint's life long after the film series concluded. He first played the character when he was only 11 years old, making the role a defining chapter of his career. Grint is set to return to the wizarding world in a different capacity, playing an older version of Ron Weasley in the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. This stage adaptation allows him to reconnect with the character in a more mature context, bridging the gap between his youth and his adult career.

The Broadway production is scheduled to run at the Lyric Theatre from February 2 to May 30, 2027. This upcoming run represents another chapter in Grint's ongoing relationship with the franchise. While the HBO series moves forward with its new cast, Grint's involvement in the stage play ensures that the original actor remains connected to the magical world. His journey from a child actor to a seasoned performer who returns to the stage highlights the enduring appeal of the Harry Potter universe and its ability to evolve across different media formats.