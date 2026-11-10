Rupert Grint Reveals Why He Is Returning as Ron Weasley

Rupert Grint will reprise Ron Weasley in Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in 2027, his first time in the role since the film series ended in 2011.

Rupert Grint, the actor best known for playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films, has shared a new update on his future in the role. The news, reported by ScreenRant, centers on Grint's plans to return to Ron on stage. He is set to reprise the character in Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in 2027.

Grint's return marks his first time playing Ron since the original film series ended with 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2. He made the comments while promoting his upcoming movie Ebenezer, speaking with the entertainment outlet Collider about why he decided to revisit the character after more than 15 years.

Also read Rupert Grint Confirms Broadway Return as Ron Weasley Will Likely Be His Last Performance in Role

Rupert Grint Returns to Ron Weasley on Broadway

Rupert Grint will play Ron Weasley again in Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, with the production scheduled for 2027. This stage engagement is the first time Grint has portrayed the character since the film series concluded.

Grint played Ron in all eight Harry Potter movies, making the character one of the defining roles of his acting career. The films, adapted from J.K. Rowling's novels, follow Harry Potter and his friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley through their school years at Hogwarts School of Wizardry.

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The films begin in the students' first year and move through their seventh year, tracking their growing up, school life, and magic. Along the way, a sinister plot centers on Harry, an orphaned boy who learns the truth about himself, his family, and the terrible evil that haunts the magical world.

Grint Explains Why He Chose to Revisit Ron

Rupert Grint told Collider that he decided to revisit Ron after more than 15 years because the character now exists in a very different context. He explained that he spent a long time after finishing Potter moving away from the franchise and pursuing other work that he enjoys.

Grint also pointed out that he is almost exactly the age of Ron in the story, which made the timing feel right to him. He said he loves New York and performing on stage, and that it has been a while since he has done that kind of work, which he considers very important to him.

Grint described Harry Potter as his childhood and said he has a very strong connection to Ron and the world of the story. He indicated that he does not expect many other opportunities to play the character again, and said the Broadway production is probably his last time in the role. He added that he thinks it will be fun.

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Harry Potter Franchise Reach Beyond Films

The Harry Potter franchise has expanded well beyond its films and novels, with several video games, a spin-off film series titled Fantastic Beasts, and attractions at Universal Studios. The franchise's cast list includes Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Alan Rickman, and many others.

Grint's stage return connects the original film cast to this broader franchise, which continues to reach audiences in new formats. Further details about his Broadway role and his upcoming film Ebenezer are expected as they become available.