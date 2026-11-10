Rupert Grint Confirms Broadway Return as Ron Weasley Will Likely Be His Last Performance in Role

Rupert Grint will reprise his role as Ron Weasley in the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child starting in February 2027, marking what he believes is the final time he portrays the character.

Rupert Grint is preparing to return to the stage to portray Ron Weasley in the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The actor confirmed that this limited engagement, which begins on February 2, 2027, will likely be the final time he assumes the iconic role. Grint made this revelation while speaking exclusively with Collider during a promotional interview for his upcoming film Ebenezer. The news arrives just weeks before the release of HBO's new Harry Potter series, sparking renewed global interest in the Wizarding World franchise.

Grint's Decision to Play Ron Weasley on Broadway

Grint explained that the timing of this return felt natural due to his current age matching that of the character in the stage adaptation. After more than fifteen years away from the franchise, he felt that personal milestones, including starting his own family, made this the right moment to revisit the role. He noted that the context of the character in Cursed Child is significantly different from his earlier film portrayals, offering a fresh perspective on Ron Weasley. Grint emphasized that he has not pursued many other opportunities to play the character, suggesting this production serves as a definitive capstone to his decades-long association with the role.

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Nostalgia and Theatrical Challenges for the Actor

The actor admitted that returning to the role evoked strong feelings of nostalgia, describing it as a fun way to reconnect with his childhood. Although he made his Broadway debut in 2014 with the play It's Only a Play, performing as a character defined his entire life presented a unique professional challenge. Grint expressed a deep love for New York and stage performance, noting it had been a significant portion of his early years. He valued the connection he maintains with the character and the world he helped create, stating that the experience remains important to him personally and professionally.

Potential Reunion with Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson

When asked if he could persuade Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson to join the Broadway production, Grint expressed hesitation while acknowledging the potential appeal of a full reunion. He described the original filming period as an intense time that required a break, noting that he enjoyed stepping away from the franchise to explore other projects. While he acknowledged that the cast looked after one another during filming, he recognized that the experience was deeply embedded in their identities. Grint suggested that a reunion would be fun but acknowledged that the situation differs for each actor, leaving the possibility open but uncertain.

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Impact on the Wizarding World Franchise

This announcement adds a new dimension to the ongoing expansion of the Harry Potter brand across multiple media formats. The upcoming HBO series and the Broadway revival of Cursed Child indicate a sustained effort to engage fans through different narrative lenses. Grint's departure from the role after this performance signals a clear boundary for the original cast members regarding their long-term involvement. The production at the Lyric Theatre in New York represents a significant theatrical event, drawing attention from both theatergoers and dedicated fans of the series.

Future Outlook for the Cast and Franchise

With Grint's confirmation that this is likely his final portrayal of Ron Weasley, the focus shifts to how the franchise will evolve without the original actors in their primary roles. The limited engagement starting in February 2027 provides a concrete date for fans to anticipate this specific theatrical experience. As the industry watches the success of both the HBO adaptation and the Broadway revival, Grint's decision marks a poignant transition point for the legacy of the original film trilogy. The actor remains committed to enjoying the process and honoring his connection to the character one last time on stage.