Rupert Everett Says He 'Ruined' Himself Pursuing Perfect Body, Now 'Almost Crippled'

Actor Rupert Everett reveals that his past obsession with achieving a sculpted physique through weightlifting, without proper care, has led to severe musculoskeletal damage. He also admits to wearing a custom bodysuit to appear more muscular and regrets not focusing on his stage career instead of trying to emulate Hollywood action stars like Tom Cruise.

Rupert Everett , the 67-year-old actor known for My Best Friend's Wedding, has revealed that his relentless pursuit of a perfect physique in the 1980s and 1990s has left him with lasting physical damage.

In a candid interview with The Guardian, he admitted that he 'ruined' himself by weight training without proper care, neglecting essential practices like stretching. He attributes his current severe musculoskeletal problems directly to this negligence, stating, 'I ruined myself. Now I'm almost crippled as a result.

' He explained that his tendons tightened permanently because he found the necessary preparatory routines 'so boring' and couldn't be bothered. Beyond gym injuries, Everett disclosed a previous, more immediate method of body enhancement: wearing a custom-made bodysuit. He commissioned two individuals in Tufnell Park to create a garment with false calves, shoulders, and a 'false bottom' to create a more muscular silhouette underneath his clothing, even wearing it to professional costume fittings without his directors' knowledge.

This fixation on a Hollywood action-hero image stemmed from his childhood aspirations, specifically a desire to emulate stars like Tom Cruise. He now deeply regrets this focus, believing he should have concentrated on his stage career earlier. Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2024, he lamented, 'I was always trying to turn myself into the conventional Hollywood star I wanted to be when I was a kid.

' He contrasted his tall, slender frame-'a 6ft 5in beanpole looking like a cross between Snow White and Anne Frank'-with the compact, muscular archetype of Cruise, acknowledging the mismatch. Reflecting on his past, he stated, 'It's not that I was doing nothing, but I was doing everything in the wrong direction.

' Currently, Everett maintains a strained relationship with his own reflection, saying he 'never looks in the mirror if I can help it,' a stark contrast to his earlier obsession with physical appearance





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Rupert Everett Body Image Weightlifting Injuries Hollywood Career Regrets Tom Cruise Musculoskeletal Bodysuit

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