Rupert Everett Reveals Secret Six-Year Affair With Paula Yates in 1980s

Actor Rupert Everett disclosed a prolonged romantic relationship with broadcaster Paula Yates during the 1980s, while she was married to Bob Geldof, in his memoir and subsequent interviews, sparking controversy over posthumous privacy.

In 1995, during an episode of Channel 4's The Big Breakfast, presenter Paula Yates and guest Rupert Everett appeared exceptionally close while flirting on the show's iconic bed.

At the time, Yates had recently separated from her husband, Sir Bob Geldof, and was involved with INXS frontman Michael Hutchence. Viewers were unaware that Yates and Everett had already shared a clandestine six-year affair during the 1980s, partly while Yates was still married to Geldof. This secret, described by contemporary celebrity journalists as the best-kept in showbusiness, remained hidden until Everett revealed it in his 2006 memoir, Red Carpets And Other Banana Skins.

According to Everett, the affair began in 1985 after he dined with Yates the night before she interviewed him for Cosmopolitan magazine. He detailed how she later undressed him, marking the start of their relationship. The revelation came as a shock to many, particularly because Everett was openly gay, and Yates was a high-profile mother of three married to one of the music industry's most prominent figures.

The disclosure was met with criticism from some quarters, including friends of the Geldof family, who viewed it as disrespectful. In 2021, during an appearance on Piers Morgan's Life Stories, Everett reiterated his intimacy with Yates, stating he thought he was in love with her. He claimed Geldof was aware of the affair and that he felt no guilt, simply ignoring the situation.

However, Yates's daughters-Fifi, Pixie, and the late Peaches-have been deeply protective of their mother's legacy and distressed by the ongoing public discussion of her private life. Their half-sister, Tiger Lily, Hutchence's daughter, was also raised by Geldof. Peaches died of a heroin overdose at age 25 in 2014, following Yates's own accidental overdose death at 41 in 2000.

Everett, who has also had relationships with women including Bianca Jagger and Susan Sarandon, reflected on his connection with Yates as one of kindred spirits, bonded by a love of drama and danger. He recalled a dinner with Gordon Jackson and his wife, noting how the experience of fitting in as a straight couple felt like heaven.

His recent promotional interviews for the film MadFabulous have brought these past details back into public discourse, reigniting debates about privacy, legacy, and the complexities of personal histories in the celebrity sphere





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