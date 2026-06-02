Rupert Everett Reveals He 'Ruined' His Body in Pursuit of Ideal Physique

Actor Rupert Everett admits that his obsession with achieving a sculpted body in the 1980s and 1990s has left him with permanent musculoskeletal damage. He also confessed to wearing a hidden bodysuit with fake muscles to appear more buff before he took up weightlifting.

Veteran actor Rupert Everett has opened up about the physical toll of his decades-long pursuit of an idealized physique, revealing that he now suffers severe musculoskeletal problems as a result of his intensive weightlifting regimen in the 1980s and 1990s.

In a candid interview with The Guardian, the 67-year-old star of My Best Friend's Wedding confessed that he 'ruined' his body by neglecting essential safety practices like stretching, which caused his tendons to tighten permanently. He described his current condition as 'almost crippled' and predicted that his ultimate demise would be musculoskeletal.

This regret is compounded by his admission that before he even began weightlifting, he resorted to wearing a custom-made bodysuit, complete with false muscle padding, in a bid to appear more buff for film roles and public appearances. The actor recounted how he commissioned two designers in Tufnell Park to create the undergarment, which included 'false bottom, false calves, false shoulders, false everything.

' He wore this suit constantly, even to costume fittings, without the knowledge of directors or producers, hiding the artificial enhancements beneath his clothing. This obsession with a sculpted Hollywood physique stemmed from his early desire to emulate action stars like Tom Cruise, a fixation he now deeply regrets.

In a separate interview with the Daily Mail in 2024, Everett lamented that he should have focused more on his stage career instead of trying to transform himself into a conventional film star. He humorously but poignantly described his younger self as a '6ft 5in beanpole looking like a cross between Snow White and Anne Frank,' acknowledging the futility of trying to compress his natural build into a stereotypical leading man mold.

'It's not that I was doing nothing, but I was doing everything in the wrong direction,' he reflected. Today, Everett says he avoids looking in mirrors whenever possible, a stark contrast to his earlier years of intense self-scrutiny and physical modification. His story serves as a cautionary tale about the pressures of appearance in the entertainment industry and the long-term health consequences of extreme fitness regimes pursued without proper knowledge or care





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