Rupert Everett: From Hedonistic Youth to Reflective Star

At 67, actor Rupert Everett reflects on his tumultuous early life, marked by privilege, rebellion, and fame. Once known for his wild lifestyle-including drug use and sex work-the star of 'My Best Friend's Wedding' and 'Another Country' now embraces a less selfish existence. This retrospective examines his journey from a Catholic boarding school dropout to a Hollywood actor, his infamous feud with Colin Firth, and the scandalous revelations in his memoirs. It also details his brushes with the law, controversial antics, and the AIDS crisis's impact on his community, painting a complex portrait of an outspoken performer who survived his own chaos.

Rupert Everett has lived a life that often seems plucked from the most dramatic of screenplays. Now 67 and starring in the new season of Rivals , the actor has finally turned his back on his wild younger years, saying he is 'less selfish'.

His journey from a privileged upbringing to the heart of London's counterculture and eventually to Hollywood fame is a story of excess, ambition, and survival. The son of an army major, Rupert Everett attended a posh Catholic boarding school but dropped out at 16, yearning for something far removed from his upper-middle-class English roots. He hotfooted it to London, where he immersed himself in a world of drugs and sexual adventure.

'When I was a kid I wanted to smoke cigarettes, suffer and finish off as badly as possible,' he once told the Daily Mail. 'It was seeing those faces on screen just living fabulous, dramatic stories. I wanted to be a raw movie icon. Die young like James Dean.

' This desire for a raw, iconoclastic existence led him into some very dark corners. To support himself while attending drama school, he sold sex, an experience he has openly discussed. He said he 'sort of fell into' it when a man approached him near a London tube station and offered him a sum that equated to a year-and-a-half's pocket money.

'I didn't set out to hustle,' he explained, 'but this guy offered me such a massive amount of money. ' His parents, alarmed by his behaviour, sent him to a French family to learn the language and 'straighten up'. But the plan backfired spectacularly. On his first day in Paris, he wandered into the Bois de Boulogne and discovered a truck where a transsexual sex worker lived.

'I made friends with her and I kind of lived in her world,' he recalled. Drug use was also part of this rebellion. He admitted taking heroin, noting, 'All the Hoorays took heroin - and adored sex.

' Yet remarkably, his drug use never derailed his ambition. Through it all, his focus on acting remained undimmed. His big break came at 22 when he played Colin Firth's character's lover in the 1984 film Another Country. The role made him a star and seemed to herald a major Hollywood future.

He went on to appear in films like Dance With a Stranger and, most famously, as Julia Roberts' gay best friend in the 1997 smash My Best Friend's Wedding, cementing his status as a household name. However, success often brought its own brand of chaos. After returning to London, he starred in a production of Noel Coward's The Vortex, a play about drug abuse.

When a couple wrote to complain about his performance, he replied by sending them a cutting of his pubic hair in the post. He also nursed a bitter, 20-year feud with his Another Country co-star Colin Firth, whom he called boring. In return, Colin labelled him a 'monster'. They only reconciled when they worked together on The Importance of Being Earnest in 2002.

His most explosive revelations, however, came through his memoirs. In Red Carpets and Other Banana Skins (2006) and Vanished Years (2012), he let loose with acerbic put-downs of public figures. He described Alistair Campbell as having 'a big knobbly nose that was made for aggression or at least cunnilingus' and Alan Sugar as possessing 'that blunt insolence peculiar to all barrow-boy billionaires'. The books also contained deeply personal admissions.

He wrote about discovering that his then-boyfriend had been diagnosed with HIV and simply walking away because he couldn't cope.

'At the time, a lot of people like him got HIV and died but for a long time you couldn't really test for the disease,' he explained. His recollections of the AIDS crisis were harrowing.

'I recalled how people would treat me during the AIDs pandemic, revealing gay people's plates were taken away to wash separately,' he said, highlighting the stigma faced by the gay community. These memoirs forced the public to confront just how badly behaved he had been. In recent years, Everett has moderated his lifestyle. He told The Herald, 'My wild days of sex and drugs and being mates with Madonna are over.

' The actor, who has navigated the heights of fame, the depths of addiction, and the complexities of his identity, now views his past through a more reflective lens, claiming he is less selfish than he once was. His story is one of transformation, from the reckless prodigy who wanted to 'die young' to a seasoned performer who has lived to tell the tale, warts and all





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