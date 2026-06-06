Rupert Everett exposes his 'lethal' past, admits he was 'slightly sociopathic' during Hollywood golden era

Rupert Everett reflects on his 'slightly sociopathic' past, calling himself 'lethal' and admitting he ruined his body by skipping stretching.

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I was just interested in myself and my own pleasure. That’s always lethal. I think I was slightly sociopathic. I was a terrible gossip, and I repeated everything everyone told me.

I’d borrow people’s clothes and never give them back," he said.

"I don’t know how I justified it to myself. I was lethal.

" The"Shrek 2" star explained he was very concerned about his"vanity," saying for him, vanity is"a feeling of deep insecurity rather than feeling how fabulous I am. "He has since left his partying ways behind him, saying that while he thought he would still be clubbing in his 70s, he is"not"I’m interested in dust particles and things like that," he said. "I could quite happily sit just watching spring... I love smaller things now, thank God.

" Not only was he"lethal" to others in his life, he also admits to being careless with his body, telling the outlet" When looking back at his body when he was younger, noting,"I was wonderful-looking at one point" and had muscles, but admits to going to great lengths to get there. "I ruined myself. Now I’m almost crippled as a result.

I could never be bothered to do all those things, like stretching, which were necessary for lifting weights, because your tendons get tighter and tighter. So boring. I didn’t do any of that. So now my demise will be musculoskeletal, I think.

" As he has gotten older, Everett admits that while he is"still quite selfish," but less so than when he was younger, adding he is"probably more thoughtful about other people’s spaces," adding,"You have to be when you live with someone. ""As soon as you live with someone, that’s the end of that – otherwise you’d split up after five minutes," he said. "You have to make allowances, give territory.

"Everett had his breakthrough in the entertainment industry in the 1981 play"Another Country," and later reprised his role in the 1984 film adaptation. He later earned another Golden Globe nomination for his role in the 1999 movie,"An Ideal Husband. "





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