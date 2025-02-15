RuPaul's Drag Race: Celebrity Impersonations and Quinta Brunson Guest Judge

Get ready for another fierce episode of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' as the remaining queens showcase their comedic timing and talent in a celebrity impersonation challenge. Global All Stars winner Alyssa Edwards makes a special appearance in the 'werkroom' while actress and comedian Quinta Brunson ('Abbott Elementary') takes on the role of guest judge. Will the queens serve up laughs and impress the judges enough to stay in the competition for a chance at the $200,000 grand prize?

LIVE STREAM: The queens impersonate celebrities in the classic quick-fire comedy game show. Global All Stars winner Alyssa Edwards drops by the ‘werkroom;’ actress and comedian Quinta Brunson (”Abbott Elementary') guest judges. ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ is a reality show in which a group of talented drag queens compete in challenges to impress host RuPaul, the world’s most famous drag queen, to win a cash prize along with a crown and the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar.

RuPaul is joined by judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison. The queens are competing for a $200,000 grand prize. Queens still in the competition are Acacia Forgot (Los Angeles, California), Arrietty (Seattle, Washington), Crystal Envy (Asbury Park, New Jersey), Jewels Sparkles (Tampa, Florida), Kori King (Boston, Massachusetts), Lana Ja’Rae (New York, New York), Lexi Love (Louisville, Kentucky), Lydia B Kollins (Pittsburgh), Onya Nurve (Cleveland, Ohio), Sam Star (Leeds, Alabama) and Suzie Toot (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)





