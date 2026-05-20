Runoff Election Set for Georgia Senate Pick, a Democratic Advantage?

A hotly contested race for a Georgia senate seat is heading to a runoff election, with 80% of ballots counted and no candidate hitting the 50% mark. President Donald Trump, who did not endorse in the competitive Senate primary, has not publicly taken a stance on either candidate for the runoff, leaving the decision to voters. Collins, with the backing of Club for Growth, led in polling leading up to the race, with Dooley trailing behind him. Republicans originally wanted Kemp himself to run, viewing him as the strongest possible candidate to beat Ossoff, but the term-limited governor opted not to run, instead choosing to get behind Dooley. Ossoff has entered the sprint with roughly $31 million in the bank, giving him an advantage in fundraising, as he has raised more than $14 million during the first quarter.

Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) and former Tennessee football coach Derek Dooley are heading to a runoff election as both candidates vie for the 28 more days of putting the hammer down.

The outlet called the race for Dooley as Collins's runoff opponent hours later, with 80% of ballots counted, Collins held with 40.5% of the vote, compared to 30% for Dooley. A runoff will be held on June 16 between the top two vote-getters as required by Georgia law. Still, Republicans fear the costly primary will leave them weakened ahead of the general election matchup against Ossoff, who will have spent months fundraising and gathering support from his party.

Now, eyes will be on President Donald Trump to see if he gets behind either candidate. Collins, with the backing of Club for Growth, led in polling leading up to the race, with Dooley trailing behind him. Republicans originally wanted Kemp himself to run, viewing him as the strongest possible candidate to beat Ossoff, but the term-limited governor opted out of the race, instead choosing to get behind Dooley, the son of longtime University of Georgia football coach Vince Dooley





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Georgia Democratic Advantage Donald Trump Ossoff President Term-Limited Governor Club For Growth Vince Dooley Entering The Sprint High Gas Prices Iran War Political Alliances Narrow Exit Polls Fundraising

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