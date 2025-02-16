Running Point Cast Celebrates with Crawfish Boil Led by Kate Hudson

Get a glimpse into the fun and camaraderie of the Running Point cast as they revel in a crawfish boil hosted by Kate Hudson. Hear firsthand accounts from cast members Fabrizio Guido and Toby Sandeman about memorable moments, both on and off set.

The cast of Running Point knows how to celebrate, especially with star Kate Hudson leading the charge. Fabrizio Guido , Hudson's co-star, spilled the tea to Us Weekly at the comedy series ' Los Angeles premiere. He revealed that Hudson threw a crawfish boil at her house, inviting the entire cast, showrunners, and writers. They enjoyed each other's company, letting loose and having a good time outside of filming.

Guido gushed about working with Hudson and Brenda Song, praising Hudson's positive energy and leadership on set. He described the atmosphere as filled with laughter, love, and genuine enjoyment. Toby Sandeman, another cast member, shared a memorable moment from filming, where he was so starstruck by Hudson in character that he struggled to focus. Despite his flubbed take, Sandeman cherished the experience. Guido admitted to a competitive streak, even during the casting process, revealing his strong desire to land the role. He emphasized his dedication to delivering his best performance, memorizing lines and striving for humor





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Running Point Kate Hudson Cast Crawfish Boil Comedy Series Set Life Fabrizio Guido Toby Sandeman

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kate Hudson gets her girlboss on in first look at Mindy Kaling's Running PointNetflix offered a Running Point first look ahead of the premiere of Mindy Kaling's new basketball comedy, launching February 27.

Read more »

Kate Hudson Leads Star-Studded Cast in Netflix's 'Running Point'Netflix's new sports comedy 'Running Point' starring Kate Hudson, Brenda Song, and more, premieres February 27th. The series follows Isla Gordon as she takes over the LA Waves basketball team after her brother's scandal.

Read more »

Running Point Release Date Set for Kate Hudson Netflix ShowThe Running Point release date has been revealed for Netflix's newest sports comedy series starring Kate Hudson.

Read more »

‘Running Point’ Trailer: Kate Hudson Becomes President of Basketball Franchise in Netflix Comedy SeriesAfter a scandal forces her brother (Justin Theroux) to resign, Hudson's Isla has to work on proving her skeptical family, the board and sports community that she is adept for the job.

Read more »

Kate Hudson Takes Over Basketball Team in Running Point TrailerNetflix has released the official Running Point trailer, revealing more of the upcoming Kate Hudson-led show.

Read more »

Kate Hudson Glows at 'Running Point' Premiere, Reflecting on WildfiresKate Hudson attended the Los Angeles premiere of her new Netflix comedy, 'Running Point,' in a stunning satin gown. The actress also shared her gratitude for the first responders and neighbors who fought the recent wildfires that impacted her community.

Read more »