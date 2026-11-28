Running out of options to hold on to power, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday offered a power-sharing deal to rival Gadi Eisenkot, claiming he would let him serve first in a rotating premiership.

Jerusalem — Running out of options to hold on to power, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday offered a power-sharing deal to rival Gadi Eisenkot, claiming he would let him serve first in a rotating premiership.

In a statement on X on Saturday evening, Netanyahu said that “unity is the need of the hour. ” After asserting that he should lead a unity government or go first in the rotation because his Likud party was the largest in the parliament, he said he would “set everything aside” to let Eisenkot be the first prime minister. Netanyahu would serve as alternate prime minister, though he did not say how long Eisenkot’s initial term would be.

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He said he expected that Likud and Eisenkot’s Yashar party would “immediately begin genuine, sincere, and accelerated negotiations in which the other side will also be wiling to make similar compromises and concessions. ” Netanyahu’s Likud party emerged from the October 27 elections as the largest in the Knesset, but his coalition fell well short of the majority needed to govern. Now it’s Eisenkot in the driver’s seat, inching closer to a government that could oust Israel’s longest-serving leader.