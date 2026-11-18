Seasonal nutrition tweaks you need to keep running strong.

presents a greater challenge than other seasons when it comes to fueling. Our regular eating schedules shift around social gatherings, holiday menus influence our usual food choices, and staying hydrated can take more effort without higher temperatures to drive our thirst.

As we approach the start of winter, it’s a good time to check in on your nutrition habits and make tweaks to set you up for stronger running through the season.. That’s because shorter days and colder temperatures can mean less exposure to the sun’s UVB rays, which help our bodies produce vitamin D. Alm explains that this vitamin not only supports strong bones, but also helps keep our immune and digestive systems functioning at their best.

Also read Cycling May Interfere With Sexual Function, Research Suggests

It plays an important role in brain health and mood, too. According to theGet outside daily to catch some sunshine, and focus on eating more vitamin D–rich foods, with the goal to consume 600 international units per day.include milk, yogurt, cottage cheese, tuna, salmon, egg yolk, and mushrooms. Some cereals and orange juices are also vitamin D–fortified.

For reference, three ounces of salmon contain 450 IU, one cup of cow’s milk contains 180 IU, one large egg yolk contains 40 IU, and one cup of fortified cereal contains 40 IU. It’s a good idea, Alm adds, to check your levels through bloodwork once or twice a year and to consult a professional if your numbers come back low.

If you have a hard time hitting your daily quota through food alone, you may benefit from taking a vitamin D supplement. , RD, a registered dietitian for the Division of Sports Medicine at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Ohio and two-time Olympic Marathon Trials qualifier. Vitamin C, also called ascorbic acid, supports immune health, which is especially important duringthat’s essential for tissue growth and repair.

Advertisement

“While vitamin C may not prevent you from outright getting sick, some research shows that it may decrease the duration of cold symptoms,” Minagawa explains. Up your consumption of foods with vitamin C, such as bell peppers, citrus fruits, greens, and strawberries. Women should aim for 75 milligrams per day, while men should aim for 90 milligrams daily.

You’ll get about 210 milligrams from one large red or orange bell pepper, and 90 milligrams in a cup of raw strawberry halves—each of which achieves your recommended daily dose.absorption, Minagawa suggests pairing the two whenever possible. Some meals she recommends are a spinach salad with strawberries, an omelet with spinach and red bell peppers, and tomato soup with lentils or black beans.

In the winter, you might not end your run with a dry mouth and sweat-soaked shirt like in the summer, but it’s still critical to.

“Even when it’s cold, you still sweat,” says Minagawa, which means you still need to replenish fluids throughout the day, as well as before and after a workout.with gloved hands can pose a real challenge. But, if you’re doing long runs through the colder months, you still need to consume enough carbohydrates during your effort. Minagawa suggests carrying a water bottle that you can easily drink from and refill throughout the day.

If you have a hard time sipping on plain water, remember that soups, broths, and hot chocolate can also help you stay hydrated—and can double as Don’t forget about fresh fruits and vegetables, either, as they can help with hydration. Some great in-season options that can contribute to your overall fluid intake include grapefruit, clementines, pomegranate, kiwi, squash, Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, pears, kale, and cabbage.you can easily carry in a small plastic baggie include salted Medjool dates, boiled red potatoes, dried fruit, pretzels, and even candy.

Aim for a minimum of 30 grams of carbohydrate per hour when running for 60 minutes or longer. (Off the run,Bad weather conditions, scant daylight hours, and more limited racing opportunities make winter a time for many athletes to dial back their training. Taking an off-season can benefit you in the long haul, but Minagawa encourages runners to still stay active—even if that means swapping some runs for walks, bike rides, easy swims, or elliptical sessions.

Advertisement

—they say, ‘I’m not doing anything, I’m going to eat whatever’—they’re just winging it,” Butler says.

“It shouldn’t be all or nothing. We want to make sure we’re nourishing our bodies well year-round. ”If you do find yourself feeling sluggish this time of year, it can be tempting to repent with cleanses, detoxes, and extreme exercise regimens.

But such quick fixes rarely pay off in the long run, Alm warns, as they put you at risk for injury, Alm says not to stress if you ditched your typical eating and training schedule for a few weeks and are feeling less energetic as a result. When you return to your usual healthy habits, your body will naturally find its sweet spot.

“Trust the process and don’t panic,” Alm advises, because our bodies may change as we move through differentThe smartest path forward? Do your best to move your body daily, fuel it with what it needs, and give yourself permission to rest when you’re tired. That way, you’ll find yourself feeling strong and ready to train hard again come spring. Becky Wade is a three-time Olympic Trials competitor with a 2:30 marathon best.

Her book about global running cultures, Run the World, was published in 2016.newsletter. Now, she tests and reviews anything you might find on runners’ feet-from crew socks and compression boots to carbon-plated super shoes. A lifelong runner and shoe geek, Morgan has been chasing the perfect pair of kicks since she joined her grade school cross-country team.

Since then, she ran as a Division I walk-on for the cross-country and track & field teams at the University of Delaware, where she studied English and Biology. She has one full marathon under her belt, and has raced more halfs and 5Ks than she can count.