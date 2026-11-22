Discover the streaming release date for Runner on November 27. Explore new movie updates for Borderlands, Couture, and other upcoming entertainment releases.

Alan Ritchson will bring his latest action project to global streaming audiences when Runner officially arrives on November 27. The film follows Hank Malone, a former Navy SEAL currently residing in Brisbane, Australia, who works as a premium medical courier while maintaining his sobriety. The narrative kicks into high gear when Hank decides to take on a critical mission just after celebrating one year of staying sober. This delivery job involves transporting a rare human liver across the country to save a young life, turning a routine delivery into a high-stakes survival situation.

Runner Plot Details Alan Ritchson Mission

The central conflict of Runner revolves around a desperate race against time to deliver a vital organ. Hank is hired to transport a human liver for a seven-year-old girl named Ellie, whose mother is Scarlett Crabtree in the film. Ellie suffers from an aggressive illness and possesses a rare blood type known as Rh null, often referred to as golden blood. This makes her compatible donor pool extremely small, and the liver must arrive intact and quickly to ensure her survival. The pressure mounts as Hank navigates various obstacles while trying to keep his promise and his sobriety intact during this intense cross-country journey.

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Borderlands Sci-Fi Cate Blanchett Adventure

Also making waves this week is the 2024 sci-fi action-comedy Borderlands, which introduces fans to the chaotic world of Pandora. The story centers on Lilith, portrayed by Cate Blanchett, a notorious outlaw who is forced to return to her home planet despite her troubled past. Upon her arrival, she encounters Atlas, played by Édgar Ramírez, a powerful corporate arms dealer who hires her for a personal mission. Atlas tasks Lilith with tracking down his missing daughter, Tiny Tina, who is brought to life by actress Ariana Greenblatt. The film promises a blend of humor and intense action as Lilith navigates the dangerous landscapes of Pandora to complete this assignment.

Couture Film Paris Fashion Week Drama

In a shift towards high-stakes drama, Hulu is also highlighting Couture, a 2025 film directed by Alice Winocour. The movie is set against the backdrop of Paris Fashion Week, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the fashion industry. This production holds the distinction of being the first fictional movie permitted to film inside Chanel's Paris showroom and atelier, providing an authentic glimpse into the world of luxury fashion. The story follows three women whose lives intersect as they navigate personal crises and the intense physical and emotional demands of the industry.

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Couture Cast Angelina Jolie Fashion Industry

The ensemble cast of Couture features a star-studded lineup including Angelina Jolie, Anyier Anei, Louis Garrel, and Ella Rumpf. Supporting them are Vincent Lindon, Garance Marillier, Grégoire Colin, Aurore Clément, and Finnegan Oldfield. The film explores the hidden labor and bodily pressures that sustain the high-fashion world, contrasting the glamour seen on the runway with the struggles of the women behind the scenes. By securing access to Chanel's iconic locations, the film offers viewers a unique perspective on the meticulous effort required to create high fashion.

Upcoming Movies Home Alone Mummy Sequel

Beyond these immediate releases, several major franchises are seeing new developments in their cinematic universes. Reports indicate that Macaulay Culkin is set to reprise his iconic role as Kevin McCallister in a new Home Alone movie, with Disney moving forward with the project. Additionally, Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are confirmed to return for a fourth installment of The Mummy franchise, reviving the long-dormant series. In the horror genre, Nicolas Cage's upcoming sequel Longlegs is in talks to add a beloved Marvel Cinematic Universe star to its cast, expanding the ensemble for the anticipated follow-up.

Hockey Romance Sports Drama Cast Additions

On the sports drama front, Johnny Knoxville, Bruce Greenwood, and Dylan Hawco have officially joined the cast of an upcoming hockey romance movie. This addition brings significant name recognition to the film, blending the appeal of established action stars with a romantic sports narrative. Meanwhile, Alan Ritchson continues to dominate the action genre, with his 2026 projects and the recent digital release of Runner keeping him in the spotlight. His transition from the boots of Reacher to the sneakers of a medical courier in Runner showcases his versatility as an action lead in both theatrical and streaming formats.