These unrivaled diamond deals won’t last for long.

Available in sterling silver or 14K gold-plated sterling silver, the one-inch size is perfect for day or night. Indistinguishable from mined gems, they offer none of the concerns but all of the sparkle.

“I was skeptical but, at the price offered, felt I couldn’t go wrong. They were beautiful right out of the box,” reads another review. Beyond the diamond hoops, there is a massive jewelry selection to choose from, ranging from budget-friendly finds to investment-worthy bling.marked down during the big sale event — up to 80% off. Whether you’re looking for a coordinated set or a gift for a loved one, Macy’s is bringing major sparkle to Black Friday.

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Better yet, with the store’s extended return period for the holidays, you can shop with confidence knowing that gifts can be exchanged if needed — so shop with abandon while you can. Early deals run throughout November, with many discounts just as good as the main event. Track our best deals and make a plan so you don’t miss out on the goods you really want. TLDR: it depends.

Black Friday sales may carry higher inventory of popular items that may sell out, like UGGs and the Dyson Airwrap. However, Cyber Monday sales sometimes offer deeper discounts, depending on the retailer. Of course! Black Friday and Cyber Monday still offer some of the biggest sales of the year on must-have tech like AirPods, designer clothing, shoes and accessories, beauty buys and top-rated gifts.!

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If you’re in the market for celebrity-worthy styles on a budget, luxury beauty and skincare for less, or gifts so good you’ll want to keep them for yourself, check out our expert-curated– Hollywood’s bestselling fashion and beauty products. Before joining Page Six in 2025, she wrote about entertainment, lifestyle and shopping trends for Us Weekly, The Daily Beast, Entertainment Tonight, Well+Good and Hearst. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations.

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