Rumson-Fair Haven Bulldogs Dominate Shore Conference Wrestling Tournament

The Rumson-Fair Haven Bulldogs continue their winning streak, securing a spot in the Group 2 final of the NJSIAA/IBEW Local 102 Group 2 tournament after a dominant victory over Middle Township.

Sonny Amato of Rumson-Fair Haven clinched victory against Dezmond Lenaghan of Saint John Vianney in the 150lbs final match of the Shore Conference Wrestling Tournament held at Lakewood High School in Lakewood, New Jersey, on Saturday, January 25, 2025. Rumson-Fair Haven has been a dominant force in both the Shore Conference and the state of New Jersey.

Expectations were high for the Bulldogs following their historic first state championship last year, and they have consistently exceeded them throughout the current season. After Friday night's victory, they are just one match away from potentially achieving back-to-back titles.Rumson-Fair Haven, ranked No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, faced Middle Township on Friday night in the NJSIAA/IBEW Local 102 Group 2 semifinals. As the top seed, the Bulldogs lived up to their billing, securing a decisive 57-24 win over the second-seeded Panthers. This victory propelled them into a second consecutive Group 2 final.





