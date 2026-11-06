Rumors Swirling About Browns Trade Deadline Plans: Are New Additions on the Horizon?

The Cleveland Browns haven't been rumored to do too much at the upcoming 2026 NFL Trade Deadline. But reports from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer show the fr

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. runs the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings defends during the fourth quarter of an NFL game at Acrisure Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectOn Friday, Nov. 6, Breer released an updated look at the league at large, exploring different agendas teams will be heading into the deadline with. For the Browns, they are reportedly expected to look around for an additional rotational edge rusher and a blocking tight end.

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"Cleveland has looked around at adding a rotational edge rusher and perhaps a blocking tight end, which would free them up to move Harold Fannin Jr. around even more. "• Browns looked at adding rotational edge rusher and perhaps a blocking TEWhile Breer didn't list any players specifically, there are a few notable names the front office could be taking a look at.

If the Browns are looking to add another body opposite or behind Jared Verse, there are a few options the front office could consider. Just a week ago, the Tennessee Titans made a major trade, sending away defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons to the Chicago Bears. In return, they landed a handful of valuable picks to re-up the squad in the coming NFL Draft. Rumors have swirled that the Titans could consider sending 27-year-old Jermaine Johnson on his way.

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Sitting on a $13 million deal, the interest around the league will be high for an edge rusher like him who is in the heart of his prime. If the Browns can move around the cap space needed to land him, they have the draft capital to bolster the line even more. , alongside Los Angeles Chargers veteran Kahlil Mack. Both would likely be one-year rentals, but could end up securing an extension by the end of the season.

Even if the team goes a different route, adding a lesser-known name to bolster the depth, such a move would be smart givenThere really aren't a lot of tight ends that have ended up in trade conversations this season. A lot of the NFL's best teams are not going to part ways with their blocking tight ends, most notably the San Francisco 49ers, who have George Kittle, and even the Minnesota Vikings, who have Josh Oliver.

However, one addition that could make sense, while also being realistic, is John Bates from the Washington Commanders. With the Commanders performing so poorly this season, sitting at a record of 2-4-1 and third in the NFC East, moving on from Bates could land them important draft capital as they look to retool this offseason. The 29-year-old isn't a headline-grabbing tight end, but he does provide unmatched consistency.

Across the last six seasons, he has hauled inIn his 2021 rookie season, he earned the highest PFF run-blocking grade ever recorded by a first-year tight end, before finishing first in run-blocking that season. Currently signed to a three-year deal, the Browns would be able to keep Bates around for a good amount of time, making him less of an immediate fix but a long-term solution to the tight end room.

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Such a trade would also create more opportunities for Harold Fannin Jr. and give him that receiving-first role full-time. The Browns are certainly going to take a look at the trade block with the deadline approaching, especially if they can take down the New Orleans Saints this coming weekend and maintain a top spot in the division. CADE CRACAS Cade Cracas is a sports media professional with experience in play-by-play, broadcasting and digital storytelling.

He is a recent graduate of Ashland University with degrees in digital media production and journalism.