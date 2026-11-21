Speculative details suggest the Air Jordan 4 Retro Punk will feature a white leather upper with silver studs, exclusively in women's sizing and priced at $220, while recent data highlights the enduring popularity of the Air Jordan 4 silhouette.

4 Retro “Punk,” which will be available exclusively in women’s sizing. With a full colorway of White/Silver/Sail, the sneaker is expected to feature an all-white leather upper that displays its punk rock inspiration through a set of silver studs adorning the mudguard.

A Sail outsole adds an off-white accent to the otherwise colorless look. , the concept of adding studded adornments to Jordan’s classic sneakers has been seen on a few occasions. Most notable is Supreme’s 201914 collaboration, which was released in black and white-based colorways. Various Air Jordan 1s, including a recently released mid-top version for women, have also featured studded details.

Also read Every Air Jordan Sneaker Releasing in December

Retro Punk has yet to surface but in the meantime, a speculative mock-up was shared by @zsneakerheadz and Sneaker Files which is said to accurately depict the upcoming release.issued in November, resale marketplace StockX’s data confirms the Air Jordan 4 is still Jordan’s most popular model, trailed closely by its successor, the Air Jordan 5. In the third quarter, the Air Jordan 4 was the second-most searched term on the platform.

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And while the launch of the punk-inspired Air Jordan 4 is still a ways off, there’s plenty for fans of the model to look forward to this holiday season. The sneaker’s original Bred style will be reissued on Black Friday, Nov. 27. A football cleat Air Jordan 4 Retro TD version of the colorway will also arrive at retail on Black Friday.

Later, in December, the Air Jordan 4 will be released in a new women’s “Pink Thunder” colorway and a premium Bin 23 iteration inspired by Jordan’s love of Western films. The Air Jordan 4 Retro Punk women’s sneaker is scheduled to be released during fall 2027 for a retail price of $220.