Rumfield's Head-Bouncing Homer Highlight Rockies' 8-2 Win Over Angels

The Colorado Rockies defeated the Los Angeles Angels 8-2, highlighted by TJ Rumfield's unusual home run after his flyball struck Jo Adell's head and cleared the wall. Willi Castro and Hunter Goodman also homered, and Tomoyuki Sugano pitched five solid innings.

In a bizarre turn of events during the Colorado Rockies ' 8-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night, TJ Rumfield benefited from an extraordinary play when his long flyball struck Angels outfielder Jo Adell 's head and bounced over the wall for a most unusual home run .

The game featured several key offensive moments for the Rockies. Willi Castro delivered a three-run homer in the fourth inning, while Hunter Goodman contributed a solo shot in the second. Tomoyuki Sugano earned the win on the mound, allowing two runs across five innings to improve to 5-4. The Rockies' recent resurgence is evident as they have now won four of their last five games following a difficult stretch where they lost eight of nine.

Castro and Rumfield hit consecutive homers in the fourth off Angels starter Grayson Rodriguez, who struggled mightily. Rodriguez lasted only 3 2/3 innings, surrendering eight runs on eight hits and three walks. The pivotal moment involving Rumfield occurred with Colorado already holding a comfortable 7-0 lead. He launched a drive to deep right-center field where the ball barely touched the outer edge of Adell's glove before striking his head and careening over the outfield wall.

Initially, there was confusion on the field as the ball bounced back into play, prompting Rumfield to pause at second base uncertain of the ruling. After the umpires awarded him a home run, he completed his trip around the bases. Goodman's homer, his 15th of the season, came in the second inning and marked his second consecutive game with a home run.

The Rockies built an early lead in that inning with an RBI single from Edouard Julien and a sacrifice fly from Ezequiel Tovar. The Angels managed some offense in the fifth when Wade Meckler delivered a two-run double, but three Rockies relievers combined to throw four scoreless innings to seal the victory. Looking ahead, the series finale on Wednesday night will feature Rockies right-hander Michael Lorenzen (2-7, 7.22 ERA) against Angels right-hander Walbert Ureña (2-4, 2.44)





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Colorado Rockies Los Angeles Angels TJ Rumfield Jo Adell Unusual Home Run Willi Castro Hunter Goodman Tomoyuki Sugano Grayson Rodriguez Michael Lorenzen Walbert Ureña

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