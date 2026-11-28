Rumer Willis posted a rare Thanksgiving photo with her father Bruce Willis as he continues his battle with frontotemporal dementia. The image comes after her sister Tallulah apologized for sharing a similar intimate photo.

Rumer Willis has shared a rare photo with her father, Bruce Willis, celebrating Thanksgiving as he continues his battle with frontotemporal dementia. The 38-year-old actress posted the image on Friday, showing her gently holding her father's face as they look lovingly at each other, both with slight smiles.

Rumer Willis And Tallulah Willis Share Family Apologies

The retired actor, 71, sits next to his eldest daughter, who captioned the image simply Thankful, followed by a red heart emoji. The post comes days after Rumer's sister, Tallulah Willis, 32, publicly apologized for sharing a similar intimate photo of their father. Tallulah explained that she had been very excited by the sweetness of the moment and did not think further ahead that this was possibly too intimate a photo to show.

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She wrote on Instagram, I posted a photo of my dad yesterday because we were having a BEAUTIFUL visit. I had someone take a super sweet photo of a shared moment between us watching a video of Frankie Valli singing. The 32-year-old added, I can acknowledge and vow to do better. She also noted, I know his fans all love him.

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I love him. My family loves him. And he's still always the absolute hero we know him to be. Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023, a condition that his family has said has progressed since he retired from acting in 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia.

Emma Heming Willis Describes Impact Of Bruce Willis Illness

His wife, Emma Heming Willis, has spoken candidly about the toll the illness takes. She said, It is extremely difficult and painful. It's natural - we all want our loved ones to be healthy, full of life and the person they always were. But FTD is a devastating illness that steals things from you very slowly.

A source added, Sometimes he looks like a baby who is staring at an object with curiosity, just taking it in. But if you look at him, he appears like a healthy middle-aged man. In August of last year, it was revealed that Bruce Willis had moved to a separate home just down the street from his and Heming's primary residence, where he receives 24-7 care.

Willis Family Maintains Close Bond With Bruce Willis

Heming shared on the Conversations With Cam podcast that she and their children have dinner with the actor several times a week, and she often enjoys breakfast with him. We are over there all the time. It is our second home, and it's a place where we make memories, she said.

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And that house supports Bruce's every need, 24-7 and our other home, where our kids are, now they're supported, now their needs are met and that's worked so well for us. Bruce Willis shares Rumer, along with daughters Scout, 35, and Tallulah, 32, with his ex-wife Demi Moore, to whom he was married from 1987 to 2000. He also shares two younger daughters, Mabel, 14, and Evelyn, 12, with his current wife, Emma Heming, whom he married in 2009.

Rumer's Instagram carousel also included other photos, such as one of her three-year-old daughter, Louetta, whom she shares with ex Derek Richard Thomas. According to the New York Post, insiders have also said that Hollywood friends have abandoned Bruce Willis amid his heartbreaking decline. Since his diagnosis, Bruce Willis' health has been a subject of public concern, and his family has been open about the challenges they face.

Emma Heming Willis has described the situation as extremely difficult and painful, emphasizing the slow and devastating nature of FTD. The family continues to spend quality time with the actor, ensuring he is surrounded by love and care. Despite the heartbreak, they remain grateful for the moments they share, as Rumer's Thanksgiving post reflects with the simple caption Thankful.