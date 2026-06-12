Rumer Willis Granted Primary Physical Custody of Three-Year-Old Daughter Following Court Battle

A court has granted Rumer Willis primary physical custody of her three-year-old daughter Louetta, while maintaining joint legal custody with ex-boyfriend Derek Thomas. The Los Angeles Superior Court order includes a detailed parenting plan, communication protocols, and requirements for social worker evaluations and co-parenting counseling, concluding a contentious custody battle.

Rumer Willis , the 37-year-old actress and eldest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, has been awarded primary physical custody of her three-year-old daughter Louetta .

The ruling comes after a protracted custody dispute with her ex-boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, 33. The decision was issued by the Los Angeles Superior Court, with Judge Ryan D. White presiding over the case and delivering the order on Tuesday. While both parents will retain joint legal custody, meaning they share decision-making authority over major aspects of the child's life, the court has specified that Willis will have primary physical custody.

This means Louetta will reside predominantly with her mother, and the ruling outlines a structured visitation schedule for Thomas. The court order mandates that both parents must collaborate in good faith on all significant decisions regarding their daughter's health, education, and welfare. Specific areas where mutual agreement is required include schooling choices, participation in religious activities, medical and mental health care, and travel arrangements.

To facilitate clear communication and reduce conflict, the judge ordered the parties to use the Our Family Wizard messaging platform as their primary means of contact, except in emergencies. Both sides are required to respond to any communication within a 12-hour window.

Furthermore, any proposal made through this platform that does not receive a response within 72 hours will be automatically considered accepted. These measures are designed to create a documented and structured channel for co-parenting discussions. As part of the ruling, both Rumer Willis and Derek Thomas must undergo evaluations by court-appointed social workers.

Willis is scheduled for her evaluation on June 1, while Thomas will meet with a social worker on June 26, with Willis ordered to cover the costs of these assessments. The visitation schedule for Thomas begins on June 20, with alternating weekends from Saturday at 10 a.m. to Sunday at 6 p.m. Initially, for approximately two months until August 22, these visits are to be monitored by one of the child's nannies, Madison Peiny or Lena.

After this period, supervision will no longer be required. Additionally, the court has ordered both parents to attend a minimum of 15 sessions of co-parenting counseling, either remotely or in person, with instructions to commence as soon as possible. The order also strictly prohibits either parent from posting any nude or semi-nude images or videos of the child on social media or any public forum, and any such content already existing must be removed immediately.

This ruling addresses several contentious points raised during the legal proceedings. Earlier, Thomas had filed a complaint alleging that Willis had featured their daughter in sponsored social media content and even in toilet paper commercials with adult sexual humor without his consent. The court's directive on images appears directly responsive to these claims. Conversely, Willis and her mother, Demi Moore, had previously alleged in court papers that Thomas exhibited patterns of domestic violence and coercive control.

Thomas has consistently denied these allegations, with his lawyer stating he has never acted "aggressively or inappropriately" in his interactions with Willis. Following the order, Thomas's attorney, Mike Kretzmer, expressed satisfaction, praising Judge White for a thorough consideration of the evidence and stating that the custody arrangement provides Thomas with "the opportunity to reestablish the meaningful relationship he has with his daughter Louetta" and ensures "no further attempts to interfere with his relationship with Louetta by Miss Willis.

" The court's detailed order represents a significant step in formalizing the co-parenting framework for Louetta, aiming to prioritize her stability and well-being moving forward





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Rumer Willis Custody Battle Louetta Derek Thomas Los Angeles Court Co-Parenting Primary Physical Custody Joint Legal Custody

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