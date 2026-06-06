Rumer Willis’ ex claims Demi Moore threatened to ‘destroy’ him as battle over custody of daughter intensifies

Willis previously accused her ex of “incessant domestic violence” in court documents filed last month.

“Nonetheless, on the day after Louetta was born, Ms. Moore and household staff members came into the home and caused a significant disturbance. ” “On this occasion, Ms. Moore, apparently based on something said by , threatened to ‘Destroy me,’” he alleged.

Rumer Willis’ ex Derek Thomas alleged in court docs that Moore threatened to “destroy” him. Thomas claimed that Willis told him “directly that she did not want her family present for the first 40 days after Louetta’s birth in 2023.

”Reps for Willis and Moore did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.in court earlier this week, telling the court in a filing on June 2 that he never acted “aggressively or inappropriately” toward Willis. He also accused Willis of acting innappropriately with their daughter by using her in sponsored “adult sexual humor” content without his permission.

Thomas alleged that he’s an active father and FaceTimes his daughter every day despite being allegedly prohibited from seeing her by Willis, 37. He also denied allegations that he was on drugs and didn’t pay child support, telling the court he would be more than happy to pay the monthly $2,350.

But, Moore and her staff came “into the home” the day after Louetta was born and “caused a disturbance” when she then made threats to “destroy” Thomas “based on something said by . ”Willis filed court documents accusing her ex of “incessant domestic violence” last month.

Additionally, he noted how the “Now and Then” star initially moved with her daughter to Idaho to escape the toxic air quality during the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires. However, she then allegedly tried to stay in the north-central state permanently. To which he says, “at no time did | agree to move out of state with ,” and that he never agreed with her to permanently relocate with Louetta after her birth.

Though, Willis allegedly told Thomas “on several occasions that she wished to move to Texas or another out-of-state location in order to be free from her mother’s overbearing and hostile conduct. ” Willis filed legal documents last month accusing her ex of “incessant domestic violence” after he requested child custody and visitation rights in July 2025.

In Willis’ filing, the actress accused Thomas of engaging “in ongoing coercive control through prolonged circular verbal attacks. ”Moore, pictured above with Willis at the Vanity Fair “Hollywood Calling” event, then added that Thomas was aggressive when Louetta was born and acted with “no consideration to Rumer” or their baby.

She insisted that Thomas had a “persistent pattern” of “insane emotional abuse” that he allegedly exhibited in front of Louetta prior to“He engaged in ongoing coercive control through prolonged circular verbal attacks that he is unable or unwilling to stop. engages in this type of attack for over six hours at a time on what became a daily basis,” the court docs read.

“I was constantly trying to keep the peace and walk on eggshells,” she claimed. “He wanted to isolate me from my friends and family. He constantly called me a liar with no reason behind it. He told me I was a bad girlfriend all the time.

” Rumer continued, “He had paranoid behavior saying that my mother and I were plotting to take Louetta away from him. He got very mad at me when I would not let his mother smoke weed in my house when Louetta was a newborn. ” Thomas responded to Willis’ allegations of abuse earlier this week, telling the courts that he has never acted “aggressively or inappropriately” toward Willis.

He also claims Willis made several moves with their daughter without his consent. , the baby, the process, or anyone else for that matter” and became aggressive when Louetta was born.

Thomas initially slammed Willis’ claims of domestic abuse in a statement saying, “I have committed no acts of domestic violence in any form, including any active coercive control. relationship was unhealthy and appropriately came to an end, but it was not at all characterized by any violence, physical or emotional attacks or intimidation on my part. ”If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or text START to 88788.

Rumer Willis' ex Derek Thomas alleged in court docs that Moore threatened to"destroy" him. Thomas claimed that Willis told him “directly that she did not want her family present for the first 40 days after Louetta’s birth in 2023.

"But, Moore and her staff came"into the home" the day after Louetta was born and"caused a disturbance" when she then made threats to"destroy" Thomas"based on something said by . "Willis filed court documents accusing her ex of"incessant domestic violence" last month.

In Willis' filing, the actress accused Thomas of engaging"in ongoing coercive control through prolonged circular verbal attacks.

"Moore, pictured above with Willis at the Vanity Fair"Hollywood Calling" event, then added that Thomas was aggressive when Louetta was born and acted with “no consideration to Rumer" or their baby. Thomas responded to Willis' allegations of abuse earlier this week, telling the courts that he has never acted “aggressively or inappropriately” toward Willis.

He also claims Willis made several moves with their daughter without his consent.





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