Rumer Willis Awarded Primary Custody of Daughter Louetta Amid Legal Dispute with Derek Richard Thomas

A comprehensive report on the custody battle between Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas, involving allegations of domestic violence and child exploitation.

A Los Angeles court has reached a significant decision regarding the custody of Louetta, affectionately known as Lou, the daughter of actress Rumer Willis and musician Derek Richard Thomas .

On Tuesday, June 9, a judge officially awarded primary physical custody to Willis, the 37-year-old mother. This ruling comes after a period of intense legal friction between the former couple. Along with the custody award, the court established a rigorous visitation schedule for Thomas to ensure he maintains a relationship with his daughter. Starting on June 20, Thomas is permitted parenting time every other weekend, with the location of these visits alternating between Los Angeles and Idaho.

To ensure the child's safety and transition, the court ruled that the initial visits must be monitored by one of Willis's nannies. However, a path toward more independence was established, with the judge decreeing that Thomas will transition to unmonitored overnight visitation starting August 22, specifically from Saturday morning at 10 a.m. until Sunday evening at 6 p.m. The road to this legal resolution has been fraught with emotional turmoil and conflicting narratives.

Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas began their romantic relationship in 2022 and welcomed their daughter Louetta the following year. However, by 2024, the relationship had completely deteriorated. Willis described the decision to end the partnership as 'brutal', citing a pattern of behavior from Thomas that she characterized as incessant domestic violence. In her legal filings, Willis detailed claims of coercive control and a consistent habit of argumentative behavior that often took place directly in front of their young daughter.

Furthermore, Willis alleged that emotional abuse and substance use were primary drivers in her decision to limit Thomas's unsupervised time with the child, stating that she did not feel comfortable with overnight visits without a professional child custody evaluation. The conflict was further complicated by a jurisdictional dispute; after Willis moved Lou to Idaho in 2024, Thomas sought to establish a parental relationship through the courts.

While Willis argued that Idaho should be the home state for the proceedings, the court dismissed her petition in January, ruling that California remained the proper venue for the case. In response to these heavy allegations, Derek Richard Thomas has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, portraying himself as a committed and caring father. In documents obtained through legal channels, Thomas dismissed Willis's claims as substantially inaccurate and filled with false accusations.

He denied any history of physical or emotional violence, insisting that while the relationship was unhealthy and deserved to end, it was never characterized by intimidation or abuse. Thomas has turned the lens back on Willis, accusing her of exploiting their three-year-old daughter for financial or professional gain. Specifically, he pointed to a coordinated media strategy and the use of Louetta in paid commercial advertisements.

Thomas claimed that he had sent a written objection on February 22, 2026, regarding a specific advertisement that contained adult sexual humor, which he argued was entirely inappropriate for a child of Louetta's age. He expressed deep concern that Willis ignored his objections and continued to utilize the child in a manner he found exploitative.

Despite the bitterness of the legal battle, Thomas's legal team maintains that he is an excellent father who seeks only to be a fully responsible and devoted presence in his daughter's life, asserting that the truth of their relationship will eventually be revealed in the Los Angeles Superior Court





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