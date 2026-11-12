RUM Group Sells Two-Thirds of Bitcoin Reserves as Quake AI Drives Record $96.6 Million Revenue

RUM Group reduced its Bitcoin reserves by roughly 67 percent in the third quarter. The company sold digital assets to capitalize on record Quake AI revenue of $96.6 million.

RUM Group completed the sale of roughly two-thirds of its cryptocurrency reserves during the third quarter of 2026, significantly altering the company's balance sheet. The Nasdaq-listed media and technology firm reduced its Bitcoin holdings to 94.68 coins valued at $7.9 million as of September 30. This figure represents a sharp decline from the 293.14 Bitcoin worth approximately $17.2 million that the company held at the end of June.

The strategic divestment involved the liquidation of approximately 198 Bitcoin tokens, or about 68 percent of its total stack. RUM Group disclosed this activity in its latest financial release but provided no specific explanation for the timing or strategic rationale behind the sales. The company also did not disclose the exact sale price received for the coins, leaving the precise financial gain from the transaction unclear to investors.

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The company's cash-flow statement indicates a net sale of digital assets totaling about $15.3 million during the first nine months of 2026. This activity stands in stark contrast to the same period in the prior year, when RUM Group spent $19.1 million to purchase digital assets instead of selling them. The balance sheet line item for digital assets decreased to $11.1 million from $18.5 million at the end of 2025.

This cryptocurrency drawdown coincided with a quarter defined by the explosive growth of Quake AI, the company's cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure unit. Rumble acquired Northern Data, a German GPU operator, in June to build this unit, a move that quickly began paying dividends. Quake AI contributed $68.2 million toward total revenue, which rose 290 percent year-over-year to a record $96.6 million.

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The revenue performance exceeded the top of the company's guidance range and accounted for more than 70 percent of total revenue in its first full quarter of operation. The unit currently runs approximately 22,000 Nvidia GPUs with an impressive 85 percent utilization rate. This rapid scaling demonstrates the immediate impact of the Northern Data acquisition on the company's top-line growth metrics.

Quake AI delivered the first positive adjusted EBITDA result in company history, posting $4.4 million for the quarter. CEO Chris Pavlovski declared that the unit is now the engine of the business, generating real cash from real AI workloads. On a GAAP basis, RUM Group reported a loss of $89.9 million, which was heavily influenced by $85.2 million in amortization and depreciation charges.

Executives noted that approximately $39 million of that expense stemmed from writing up the value of Northern Data's assets during purchase accounting. This adjustment reflects the higher valuation of the acquired infrastructure compared to its historical book value. The company also raised its stake in Northern Data to about 98 percent during the quarter and plans to acquire full ownership in early 2027.

Rumble's core video business experienced slower growth compared to its AI division, highlighting the shifting priorities of the company. The video segment generated $28.4 million in revenue, representing a 15 percent year-over-year increase. However, this segment posted an adjusted EBITDA loss of $12.1 million, which was wider than the loss recorded a year earlier.

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Overall liquidity has decreased as capital flows heavily toward infrastructure expansion and AI capabilities. RUM Group ended September with $134.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, a notable drop from $203.3 million at the end of June and $237.9 million at the end of 2025. This trend of shrinking cash reserves aligns with the broader industry shift toward AI investment.

The asset reduction aligns with a broader trend of companies trimming Bitcoin positions as prices fluctuate and capital rotates into more immediate revenue-generating technologies. Hyperscale Data recently sold its last Bitcoin, further illustrating this market-wide retreat from cryptocurrency treasury holdings. RUM Group's sales add to this run of companies exiting or reducing their digital asset exposure.

Bitcoin traded near $72,800 early Thursday, well below the roughly $83,400 per coin implied by Rumble's September 30 valuation. At current market rates, the remaining 94.68 Bitcoin would be worth approximately $6.9 million, indicating that the company sold its assets at prices closer to or above the current market value. The company issued a warning that some of the roughly 250 megawatts of unmonetized capacity targeted for 2027 may be delayed due to current market conditions.

RUM Group guided fourth-quarter revenue to a range of $88 million to $94 million, signaling continued reliance on the AI division for financial stability. The company's strategic pivot is clear, prioritizing high-growth infrastructure over speculative asset holdings. This shift underscores the changing dynamics of the technology sector as firms seek tangible returns from artificial intelligence investments.