NimbleBeasts' open-world survival game Ruins to Fortress is free on Steam until December 15. Claim it now to keep it forever before the $6.99 paid launch.

Valve -operated platform Steam is currently offering a free copy of the open-world survival game Ruins to Fortress. This special pricing window allows users to permanently add the title to their library before it transitions to a paid product. The opportunity expires on December 15, marking the official Version 1.0 launch date established by developer NimbleBeasts.

Permanent Access Before Paid Launch

NimbleBeasts has made Ruins to Fortress available for free download during its Early Access period. Once the developer releases Version 1.0 on December 15, the game will cost $6.99 for new buyers. Users who claim the title before this deadline retain access forever without paying the future price. This mechanism ensures that players who act before the deadline bypass the paid entry barrier entirely.

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Survival Gameplay and Development History

Ruins to Fortress is a two-dimensional pixel-art survival experience set on a post-apocalyptic island. Players must manage resources to build a shelter that evolves from a basic shack into a fortified fortress. The core loop involves defending structures against raids while also raiding other settlements to gather supplies. Developers created various modes including solo play, co-op PvE, and competitive PvP with bot arenas.

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Content Warnings and Design Choices

NimbleBeasts explicitly states that the title does not utilize generative AI in its creation. The studio warns that the game contains mature themes, including unclothed characters and blood effects. Players can engage with boss enemies in bunkers to acquire specialized gear and loot. A Sandbox mode is also available for those seeking a peaceful experience without hunger mechanics.

Early Access Community and Next Steps

NimbleBeasts spent two years developing the game alongside community feedback during Early Access. The transition to a paid store page on December 15 marks the end of this free promotional phase. Users interested in the title should navigate to the Steam storefront before the December deadline. This ensures they secure the game permanently before it becomes a paid product.