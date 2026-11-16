Thirteen years after closing due to financial struggles and wage disputes, the Stella Canaris zoo in Jandía, Fuerteventura, remains an overgrown ruin documented by urban explorer SeanUrbex.

Decades after its peak popularity as a major tourist destination, the zoo within the Stella Canaris resort on the Spanish island of Fuerteventura remains a decaying relic of the past. Located in the municipality of Jandía, the attraction has been abandoned since 2013, when severe financial difficulties forced its permanent closure. The site, once a bustling hub for holidaymakers seeking to view exotic wildlife, now stands as a silent monument to neglect, with nature slowly reclaiming the man-made structures.

Financial Collapse and Animal Relocation

The decline of the Stella Canaris zoo was precipitated by a critical financial crisis that left staff unpaid for several months. In August of 2013, desperate workers appealed for assistance, citing an inability to continue caring for the animals housed on the premises. The distress signal triggered an intervention by Spain's Guardia Civil, who were deployed to secure the safety of the captive creatures.

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During the rescue operation, officials removed the remaining animals from the facility to prevent further suffering. Among the specific creatures rescued were two crocodiles, which were subsequently relocated to other zoological facilities capable of providing proper care. This removal marked the final chapter for the zoo's animal collection, which had previously included parrots, meerkats, and various other exotic species that had drawn crowds to the resort for years.

Urban Exploration Documents Decay

More than a decade later, the site has been extensively documented by Sean, an urban explorer known online as SeanUrbex. A resident of Kent, United Kingdom, Sean stumbled upon the deserted zoo while exploring the grounds of the adjoining Stella Canaris hotel resort. He spent three hours navigating the overgrown landscape under the intense heat of the Canary Islands, capturing photographic evidence of the site's current condition.

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The photographs reveal a dramatic transformation of the former attraction. Towering palm trees, remnants of the site's tropical gardens which reportedly contained around 20,000 individual trees, now surround dried-up water features. The structures, once pristine, are in poor condition, with crumbling pathways and buildings covered in vegetation and debris. The enclosures, once designed to house animals, are now empty and swallowed by weeds, while old wooden shelters have fallen apart.

Stella Canaris Resort Legacy and Future

The Stella Canaris resort was historically one of the largest holiday complexes in Europe, making the loss of its zoo a significant local event. Despite the widespread decay visible in SeanUrbex's documentation, the wider estate has seen various proposals put forward for redevelopment over the years. However, these plans have not resulted in the reopening of the zoo, which remains closed to the public and untouched by restoration efforts.

Key areas of the former attraction show specific signs of abandonment and neglect. An open-air stage, once a popular spot for visitor performances, now stands with graffiti-covered walls and weeds sprouting in the areas where audiences would have gathered. Another image captures a deserted pathway with faded bird-shaped decorations hanging above, highlighting the eerie atmosphere of the site. Dusty floors and abandoned items remain inside some of the surviving buildings, preserved in a state of frozen time.

Sensory Details of the Abandoned Site

Despite the visual desolation captured in the photographs, the site retains a certain wild vitality. SeanUrbex described hearing wild birds chirping and singing loudly as he explored the grounds. The natural sounds of the avian life were so prominent that they reportedly drowned out the noise of traffic from the adjoining main road, creating a stark contrast between the silent, decaying zoo and the lively natural world returning to the area.