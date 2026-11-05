Rugby League Legend Paul Langmack Dies Aged 61 After Sauna Incident

Former Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs star Paul Langmack has died at age 61. Tributes pour in for the NRL icon known for his larger-than-life personality and championship wins.

Rugby league legend Paul Langmack has died at the age of 61, prompting an outpouring of grief from the sport community. The former Bulldogs star suffered a suspected medical episode while using a sauna at the Breakfast Point Country Club following his daily gym routine. He could not be revived after the incident occurred, marking a sudden and tragic end to a life defined by passion and resilience.

Sydney radio personality Mark Levy announced the passing of Paul Langmack to the public on Thursday morning. Levy described the sports figure as a larger-than-life character who always sought out friends to share a laugh. He recalled a recent airport encounter where Langmack showed off a black book filled with tips for everyone, highlighting his outgoing and generous nature.

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Colleagues confirmed that Langmack was in good spirits prior to the event. He was actively maintaining his fitness and had been working on his physical health in the weeks leading up to his sudden death. His friend and former teammate Darryl Brohman expressed devastation, stating that Langmack simply dropped dead while in the sauna and that the news was terrible.

Paul Langmack was a key member of the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs squad, forming part of the feared Dogs of War forward pack. He played more than 300 first-grade games for the Bulldogs, Western Suburbs, and the Sydney Roosters between 1983 and 1999. His career included three premiership victories with Canterbury in 1984, 1985, and 1988.

Langmack debuted at just 17 years old, famously sleeping outside the Sydney Cricket Ground in 1981 to secure a grand final ticket. He helped lead Canterbury to victory over Parramatta in the 1984 decider. His reputation was built on toughness, versatility, and tireless defense, though former teammate Darryl Brohman noted he deserved more accolades for his football talent.

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On the international stage, the talented lock represented New South Wales four times. He also toured with the Australian Kangaroos in 1986, although he did not play in a Test match during that tour. After hanging up his boots, Langmack moved into coaching and led South Sydney in 2003 and 2004. His transition from player to mentor was marked by a deep commitment to the game's development.

Bulldogs boss Phil Gould shared a message praising Langmack as a significant loss to the community. He noted that Langmack contacted him every week about rugby league and would miss those interactions. Gould highlighted Langmack's empathy, stating he started numerous mental health support programs to help young children as well as current and former players.

Gould expressed particular devastation for Langmack's sister, Diane, who had served as his personal assistant for the past 15 years. He emphasized that Langmack was always thinking of other people, describing him as a true Bulldog. Craig Laundy of Bulldogs major sponsor Laundy Hotels also paid tribute to the star's life and work, acknowledging his enduring influence on the club.

Langmack had previously battled cancer, having been diagnosed with lymph node cancer in 2016 after discovering a lump in his throat. He underwent radiation therapy at Sydney's Chris O'Brien Lifehouse. His resilience during this period was matched by his public advocacy and social engagement, showing a strength that went beyond his athletic prowess.

During his treatment, Langmack was organizing the NRL's first Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras float. He and his partner, Amanda Jane Lee, served as marriage equality ambassadors. Former teammate Darryl Brohman remembered Langmack as someone who loved life deeply, despite acknowledging that everyone has issues off the field. Langmack's advocacy work demonstrated his progressive mindset and commitment to inclusivity within the sport.

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Langmack was known for his humorous anecdotes, including a team bus trip where Terry Lamb drank vodka-and-orange premixes and bet on horses while Phil Gould drove. Lamb reportedly needed help getting to bed but recovered to help secure a 23-12 victory the next day. These stories illustrate the camaraderie and chaotic fun that characterized his time in the locker room.

Another story involved his time at Western Suburbs under coach Tommy Raudonikis. Raudonikis once brought a raw ox heart into a team meeting to motivate his players. Langmack recalled the heart being passed around as the coach demanded heart, splattering blood across jerseys. The vivid memory underscores the intense and sometimes unconventional methods used to drive success in that era.

After the 1988 premiership, Langmack and David Gillespie joined the band The Cockroaches on stage to sing Rockin All Over the World. This connection to future children's entertainers like The Wiggles highlights the eclectic cultural impact Langmack had both on and off the pitch. His legacy is one of a multifaceted individual who never shied away from the spotlight or the hard work required to succeed.

The rugby league community has rallied to support Langmack's family during this difficult time. Tributes have poured in from former rivals, current players, and longtime fans who remember his infectious energy and unwavering support for his peers. His death has left a void in the sport, but his contributions will be remembered fondly for years to come.

Langmack's passing serves as a somber reminder of the fragility of life, even for those who are physically fit and highly active. The investigation into the exact cause of his medical episode is ongoing, but the focus remains on celebrating a life well-lived. His family and friends are drawing strength from the outpouring of love and support from the broader NRL family.

The impact of Langmack's death extends beyond the immediate grief of his loved ones. It has sparked conversations about health monitoring in high-performance environments and the importance of mental health support in sports. His own initiatives in this area will continue to guide future generations of athletes, ensuring his influence persists long after his final whistle.