Rugby League Icon Paul Langmack Dies Aged 61 After Medical Incident

Former Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs legend Paul Langmack has died at 61 following a medical episode. Tributes from the NRL community celebrate his career and advocacy.

Paul Langmack, a celebrated figure in Australian rugby league history, has passed away at the age of 61. The former professional athlete died on Thursday morning after suffering a suspected medical event at the Breakfast Point Country Club in Sydney. His death was announced to the public by 2GB radio host Mark Levy, who confirmed that Langmack could not be revived after the incident.

Sudden Death At Breakfast Point Club

Mark Levy revealed that Langmack was engaged in his daily gym routine when he used a sauna at the Breakfast Point Country Club shortly before the tragic event occurred. Levy described Langmack as a larger-than-life character known for his humor and generosity. The radio host recalled joking that Langmack could give a Panadol a headache, yet he always made time to laugh with friends. Levy also noted that Langmack kept a black book of tips to share with acquaintances, which he proudly showed to Levy at an airport earlier in the year.

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NRL Leaders Praise His Character And Legacy

NRL great Darryl Brohman, who played alongside Langmack for two seasons at the Bulldogs, described the news as terrible. Brohman praised Langmack as a wonderful player whose talent deserved more accolades than he received. He highlighted Langmack's love for life and acknowledged that, like many, he faced off-field challenges. Bulldogs general manager Phil Gould also expressed his devastation, noting that Langmack contacted him daily about rugby league matters. Gould shared specific grief for Langmack's sister, Diane, who has served as Gould's personal assistant for the past 15 years.

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A Dominant Career And Premiership Success

Langmack was a key member of the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs during their dominant era in the 1980s. He played more than 300 first-grade games for the Bulldogs, Western Suburbs, and the Sydney Roosters between 1983 and 1999. His career highlights included winning premierships with the Bulldogs in 1984, 1985, and 1988. He represented New South Wales four times and toured with the Australian Kangaroos in 1986, although he did not play in a Test match during that tour. Langmack built his reputation as a tough, versatile lock known for his tireless defense.

Advocacy And Post-Playing Contributions

Beyond his athletic achievements, Langmack was recognized for his advocacy work and mental health initiatives. He was diagnosed with cancer of the lymph nodes in 2016 after finding a lump in his throat and underwent radiation therapy at Sydney's Chris O'Brien Lifehouse. During his treatment, he organized the NRL's first Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras float alongside his partner, Amanda Jane Lee, serving as marriage equality ambassadors. Gould noted that Langmack started numerous mental health support programs to assist young children and both current and former players. After retiring from playing, Langmack coached the South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2003 and 2004, leaving a lasting impact on the sport and his community.