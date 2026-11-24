Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani is set to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Trump on November 23, 2026, honoring his leadership during 9/11 and his tenure in office.

President Donald Trump has awarded former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony held at the White House on November 23, 2026. This prestigious decoration represents the highest civilian honor in the United States and recognizes Giuliani's exceptional leadership during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks as well as his service as the city's mayor. President Trump announced the selection via Truth Social, explicitly describing Giuliani as the greatest mayor in New York City's history and an equally great American patriot.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick celebrated the announcement at a reception held on the eve of the ceremony. Lutnick emphasized a profound personal bond with Giuliani rooted in the catastrophic losses they both endured during the 9/11 attacks. He described their relationship as unbreakable because they suffered parallel tragedies that shattered their respective worlds in the aftermath of the World Trade Center collapses. Lutnick stated that the bond exists because together they suffered catastrophic loss, a sentiment he reiterated while standing alongside the newly honored mayor.

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Lutnick represented Cantor Fitzgerald, the financial services firm that lost all of its employees in the North Tower. He noted that Giuliani faced the heartbreaking loss of hundreds of first responders among the more than 2,700 people killed in the attacks. Both men chose to channel their grief into action by caring for the families of those they lost and ensuring the rebuilding process maintained dignity and power. Lutnick lost his brother, his best friend, and hundreds of employees at his firm in the attacks, mirroring the devastation Giuliani witnessed firsthand.

Lutnick continued by explaining that while their hearts were broken by the loss of those who worked for them, they chose a specific path to healing. He stated that they focused on taking care of the families of those they lost to let them know how much they cared. They worked to rebuild with dignity and power so that everyone understood that New York and the United States could not be taken down by such events. Lutnick said Giuliani stood up for the victims of the attack brilliantly and showed a light to the world regarding leadership in times of the worst circumstances.

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The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded to individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States. It also recognizes those who have advanced world peace, cultural achievements, or other significant public or private endeavors. President Trump has awarded this medal posthumously to two individuals during his second term: Charlie Kirk and Welles Crowther. Charlie Kirk was a slain conservative political activist, while Welles Crowther was an equities trader credited with saving more than a dozen people from the World Trade Center on 9/11.

Giuliani is slated to become only the third person in this term to receive the distinction in a live ceremony context alongside these other announcements. President Trump has also announced plans to bestow the honor on neurosurgeon and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson. The President had initially announced his intention to honor Giuliani in September 2025, writing on Truth Social that there was no American more deserving of this honor than Giuliani.

Giuliani's spokesman, Ted Goodman, issued a statement on X thanking President Trump for honoring Giuliani's life and legacy. Goodman highlighted specific achievements including taking down the Mafia, saving New York City, and comforting the nation following the 9/11 attacks. He added that Giuliani served in countless other ways to improve the lives of others throughout his public service career. Goodman reiterated that no American was more deserving of the honor than Giuliani.

The ceremony commemorates Giuliani's tenure during a critical period in New York City history. Historical images from the event preview show Giuliani embracing firefighter John Mishe and hugging Lutnick at Ground Zero. Previous tours of the site included New York Governor George Pataki and Senator Hillary Clinton following the attacks on September 12, 2001. These visual records capture the immediate aftermath and the unity that formed in the wake of the tragedy.

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The recognition serves as a formal validation of the leadership style Giuliani employed during the crisis. It also highlights the enduring connection between the federal government and local leaders who managed the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attacks on American soil. The event underscores the political and emotional significance of honoring a former mayor who navigated one of the nation's darkest hours with resilience and resolve. The award stands as a testament to the shared grief and subsequent recovery of New York's leadership during that pivotal moment in history.