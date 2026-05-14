Rudy Giuliani Returns to Airwaves After Hospital Stay: 'Miracle' Health Recovery

This news text highlights the return of Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani to the airwaves after he was rushed to the hospital and read his last rites. Giuliani is recovering from pneumonia, which was more severe due to health complications from the September 11 attacks. His latest health scare involves a broken back from a car accident.

Politics is fast. We're faster. Sign up to the DC Insider newsletter for a front-row seat to American politics.. and unlock 3 FREE months ofFormer New York mayor Rudy Giuliani will return to the airwaves tonight after he was rushed to hospital and read his last rites last week.

'Mayor Giuliani appreciates the outpouring of love, support and prayers and looks forward to being back with his audience and regular viewers, behind the microphone and in front of the camera,' Giuliani's spokesman Ted Goodman said in a statement. Giuliani will be back on his shows starting at 7pm Wednesday on Lindell TV. The 81-year-old will then broadcast a livestream at 8pm to cover Donald Trump's landmark trip to China.

Giuliani was admitted to a Florida hospital on May 3 after developing pneumonia, which his team said was made more serious by 9/11-related restrictive airway disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. So severe was his condition that Giuliani required a mechanical ventilator and a priest visited him to read him his last rites last Monday. He was moved out of ICU last Wednesday, with his primary care physician calling it a miracle.

Giuliani, who served as New York mayor from 1994 to 2001, was left with lasting health complications after the September 11 attacks. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani attends a remembrance ceremony on the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 terror attack on the World Trade Center at Ground Zero, in New York City on September 11, 2024 He has battled back from multiple health scares, including a broken back sustained in a car crash in New Hampshire last August.

He suffered a fractured thoracic vertebra, lacerations, bruising and injuries to his left arm and lower leg. Giuliani ran for the US Senate against Hillary Clinton in 2000 but dropped out after being diagnosed with prostate cancer





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rudy Giuliani Pneumonia Hospital Stay Car Accident 9/11 Attacks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Giuliani returns to his show after viral pneumonia hospitalizationFormer New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has returned to his show after being hospitalized for viral pneumonia.

Read more »

Former NYC Mayor Giuliani back on air post-hospitalizationFormer New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has returned to his show after being hospitalized for viral pneumonia. On Wednesday, he assured his audience that he is on the mend, though not fully recovered. Earlier in May, he was in critical condition and placed on a ventilator in Palm Beach, Florida.

Read more »

Giuliani returns to his show after viral pneumonia hospitalizationFormer New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has returned to his show after being hospitalized for viral pneumonia.

Read more »

Giuliani returns to his show after viral pneumonia hospitalizationFormer New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has returned to his show after being hospitalized for viral pneumonia.

Read more »