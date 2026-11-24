Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in a private White House ceremony. The award honors his past service despite recent legal controversies and his role in the 2020 election dispute.

Rudy Giuliani was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in a closed-door ceremony at the White House on Tuesday, cementing his relationship with President Donald Trump. The former New York City Mayor received the award in a private event that the White House did not officially confirm or release photographs from. This prestigious civilian decoration recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to national interests or world peace.

Medal Details and Official Announcement

The President first promised to bestow this honor upon Giuliani in September 2025. Giuliani later confirmed the upcoming event during an interview with Steve Bannon on Real America's Voice. He stated that the presentation would take place at the Oval Office at 11 o'clock. He expressed deep humility and honor at receiving the distinction from the President.

Also read Trump to award Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom at White House ceremony

Family Tribute and Crime Reduction Record

Andrew Giuliani celebrated the occasion by highlighting his father's leadership as America's Mayor following the September 11 attacks in 2001. He noted that his father was named Time's Person of the Year that same year. Andrew emphasized the parallels between his father and Trump in their focus on cracking down on crime. He described crime rates as being at a record low, the lowest seen in over a century.

Andrew pointed to the transformation of New York in the 1990s as proof of Rudy Giuliani's effectiveness. He cited the reduction of annual murders from 2,000 for four straight years to less than 300. He attributed this dramatic shift to his father's leadership over a decade and a half. He urged the current generation to emulate their perseverance in fighting for American ideals.

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Health Struggles and Recent Hospitalization

This award comes months after Giuliani faced significant health challenges. In May, he fell critically ill with pneumonia following a trip to Paris. He was hospitalized and required a priest to administer last rites at his hospital bed. The 82-year-old former mayor has been a longtime friend of the current President throughout these difficult times.

His recent health crisis occurred while he remained a central figure in political discussions. Despite his physical frailty, the President proceeded with the honor. The White House decision to hold a private ceremony contrasts with the public nature of most medal presentations.

Election Dispute Controversy and Legal Fallout

Giuliani's path to this award was complicated by his aggressive efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. He litigated election results nationwide on behalf of the former administration. These actions led to his disbarment from practicing law in New York and Washington, DC. He was among several Trump allies tapped to file legal challenges to the election outcome.

Upon his return to power, President Trump pardoned Giuliani and others involved in these schemes. The President has consistently lauded Giuliani's work as a US Attorney. He also praised Giuliani as a crime fighter who reformed America's premier city into a bustling commercial hub.

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Financial Settlement and Bankruptcy Resolution

Giuliani's financial situation was previously strained by legal judgments. In December 2023, a jury ordered him to pay roughly $148 million to Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss. This verdict was related to defamation regarding false claims about the 2020 election. Days later, he filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

A confidential settlement was reached in January 2025 to resolve the $148 million judgment. Giuliani retained his homes in New York and Florida. He provided undisclosed compensation and a pledge not to defame the election workers again. This resolution cleared a major financial hurdle as he accepted the nation's highest civilian honor.