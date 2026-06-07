‘Rude’ Kim Kardashian slammed for ignoring iconic reporter at Monaco Grand Prix 2026: ‘Lack of class’

Sky Sports reporter Martin Brundle approached the Skims co-founder and her sister Khloé Kardashian to see if they would chat with him before the race.

On Sunday, Sky Sports reporter Martin Brundle — who is known for his popular grid walk interviews — approached the Skims co-founder and her sister Khloé Kardashian to see if he could get a quick interview with them before the race kicked off.

A man, who is presumed to be an F1 employee, then whispered something to the “Kardashians” star as Brundle tells someone not to “push” him. Kim Kardashian was slammed as “rude” for ignoring Sky Sports reporter Martin Brundle at the Monaco Grand Prix 2026. The Skims co-founder ignored Brundle and looked away when he asked how she was doing.

“Normally, people will have a quick chat with us. Are you enjoying F1? ” Brundle asked Kim, who simply waved and didn’t answer his questions.

“So, we’re not talking today,” a disappointed Brundle told his viewers. “How rude was Kim Kardashian? Brundle there to ask questions and she looks at some dude to see if Brundle was worth talking to. Poor.

#F1 #Monaco,”“Some ‘celebrities’ need to get a grip when on the grid walk for the F1, they should be kicked off if they dont want to chat. Kim Kardashian take note. Martin Brundle his funny self as usual lol,” “Didn’t we just know Kim Kardashian would refuse to speak to Martin Brundle. Famous for absolutely nothing if any import, can’t carry an umbrella herself & she ignores Martin when talented sports persons & international actors embrace him.

She has no place on our grid,”“There’s never been an expectation WAGS will take interviews, no matter how audacious Brundle is or how famous Kim is, nobody is entitled to force the drivers loved ones onto camera. Lets keep it that way,” “Brundle and his Lewis hate agenda did this on purpose btw. He knew Kim didn’t want to speak. Security was there blocking.

He honours it with everyone else, but with her he went out of his way to create a drama? Nasty nasty man,” “people always find something on people they want to find about. was she even aware of it? it literally looks like she was not,”Page Six has reached out to Kim’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Kim Kardashian was slammed as"rude" for ignoring Sky Sports reporter Martin Brundle at the Monaco Grand Prix 2026. The Skims co-founder ignored Brundle and looked away when he asked how she was doing.





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