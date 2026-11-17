Former YouTube influencer Ruby Franke faces her first parole hearing on December 7 in Utah. The board will determine if she can serve her 30-year max sentence for aggravated child abuse.

Former YouTube parenting influencer Ruby Franke is scheduled to appear before the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole on December 7 for her first original parole hearing. This proceeding marks a critical juncture in determining the length of her incarceration for aggravated child abuse convictions, with the board evaluating her conduct and rehabilitation progress. Franke will appear at 9 a.m. at the Utah State Correctional Facility, followed by her former business partner Jodi Hildebrandt at 9:30 a.m.

The hearing does not guarantee immediate release. Instead, it initiates Utah's indeterminate sentencing process to establish Franke's future release date within her three to thirty-year cap. Although Franke was sentenced in February 2024 to four consecutive terms totaling sixty nominal years, state law limits the maximum aggregate prison term to thirty years. The board holds broad authority to determine how much of that sentence she ultimately serves.

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The legal case has evolved alongside profound personal changes within the Franke family. Kevin Franke, Ruby's ex-husband, finalized his divorce in March 2025 after a marriage spanning roughly twenty-five years. He received custody of their four minor children and subsequently remarried Becca Bevan on November 14, 2025. Shari and Chad Franke attended the wedding, with Shari publicly celebrating her father's union as a wonderful new chapter for the family.

Shari Franke, the eldest daughter, has emerged as a vocal advocate for child welfare reforms. She recently published a memoir titled The House of My Mother: A Daughter's Quest for Freedom, detailing her experiences growing up in the Franke household. She has testified before Utah lawmakers and campaigns for stronger protections for children whose lives are monetized through family vlogging channels.

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Chad Franke, another of Ruby's sons, also marked a significant personal milestone by marrying Kamryn Anderson in Utah in October 2025. The four younger children have largely remained outside public view, with their privacy more closely protected since the criminal case came to light. The family's story continues to resonate in broader debates regarding the rights of children in the digital age.

Jodi Hildebrandt faces her own legal hurdles ahead of the December 7 proceedings. She is currently representing herself after filing a motion claiming her previous attorney provided ineffective counsel. Hildebrandt, a therapist and founder of the ConneXions program, worked closely with Franke before their arrests. Both women pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse stemming from the mistreatment of two of Ruby's children.

The abuse allegations originated in August 2023 when one of Franke's sons escaped from Hildebrandt's home in Ivins, Utah. The boy sought food and water from a neighbor and was found malnourished with severe wounds and duct tape around his wrists and ankles. Authorities later discovered one of Franke's daughters in a similarly malnourished condition at Hildebrandt's home, leading to the arrests of both women on August 30, 2023.

Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt initially denied the severity of the allegations before pleading guilty to felony charges. Franke was sentenced by Judge John J. Walton on February 20, 2024, to four consecutive terms of one to fifteen years in prison. The case has become a prominent example cited by critics of family vlogging, intensifying scrutiny of the industry.

Before her arrest, Franke built a massive online audience through her channel 8 Passengers, launched in 2015. The channel chronicled daily life with her then-husband Kevin and their six children: Shari, Chad, Abby, Julie, Russell, and Eve. Viewers followed the family's meals, vacations, schooling, and discipline methods, attracting millions of subscribers.

However, Franke increasingly faced criticism for strict parenting tactics. Controversy arose when it was revealed that Chad slept on a beanbag for months after losing access to his bedroom. Franke also faced backlash for stating that one of her younger daughters went to school without lunch because the child was responsible for preparing it herself. The Frankes defended their practices at the time, claiming incidents were taken out of context.

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The family's relationship with YouTube deteriorated, leading to the disappearance of 8 Passengers from the platform. By then, Franke had become increasingly involved with Hildebrandt and her self-improvement program, ConneXions. Kevin Franke stated that Hildebrandt instructed him to leave the family home and cut off communication with his wife and children as part of the counseling process.

Kevin has publicly described Hildebrandt as manipulative, saying her involvement contributed to the breakdown of his marriage. Ruby subsequently began working closely with Hildebrandt, and the women created content together to promote ConneXions teachings online. Their relationship drew continued scrutiny, including questions about the extent of Hildebrandt's influence over the Franke family.

Interest in the upcoming proceedings is expected to be significant. The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole has stated that only designated pool media representatives will be permitted to record proceedings inside the hearing room. However, audio and video of both hearings will be livestreamed on the board's website, allowing the public to monitor the outcomes.

Newsweek reached out to an attorney for Franke by email for comment, but specific responses were not immediately detailed. Hildebrandt is currently representing herself after filing a motion claiming her previous attorney provided ineffective counsel. Newsweek also reached out to family members of Franke for comment by email on Monday.

The December 7 hearing serves as the next major development in a case that began with a family sharing its daily life with millions of viewers. It concludes with the mother at the center of that channel serving a prison sentence for abusing two of her children. The board's decision will be final regarding the duration of their confinement under the thirty-year cap.