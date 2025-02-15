Rubio Uses Waivers to Keep Mexico Border Security Programs Running Amid Funding Freeze

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is utilizing waivers to ensure the continuation of programs in Mexico focused on border security and anti-fentanyl efforts despite a federal funding freeze. This move aims to pressure Mexico into taking a more proactive stance in addressing these critical issues.

A high-ranking State Department official disclosed to Fox News Digital on Friday that Rubio has been granting waivers to circumvent the administration-wide suspension of federal funding for endeavors under the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) Program. The INL program extends aid to border security agencies in foreign countries that could pose a threat to the U.S. if narcotics production, organized crime, and terrorist activities are allowed to proliferate.INL programs are designed to minimize the influx of illegal drugs into the United States and mitigate the impact of international crime on the U.S. and its citizens, according to the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) website. This encompasses programs specifically targeting fentanyl smuggling. Fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opioid, is often manufactured in Mexico using Chinese precursors and subsequently smuggled across the U.S.-Mexico border. Fentanyl overdoses claim the lives of tens of thousands of Americans annually. Rubio recently concluded a tour of Latin America, where he successfully secured numerous commitments from foreign governments regarding border security. The official stated that INL programming has been gradually restored in these countries since his trip.Reuters reported on Thursday that INL programming in Mexico had been suspended, including initiatives that train Mexican authorities to locate and dismantle fentanyl laboratories and hinder the entry of precursor chemicals into Mexico. However, the State Department official refuted this, asserting to Fox News Digital that certain Mexican programs have already received waivers. Specifically, $5.2 million in waivers have been approved to date for Mexico, with an additional $2.5 million pending resubmission. The official explained that these waivers encompass funding for law enforcement in Mexico that has facilitated the extradition of transnational criminal organization members to the U.S. involved in fentanyl export and migrant smuggling. Other programs include a wire interception initiative and efforts supporting drug trafficking investigations of cartel members. The official disclosed that announcements regarding these waivers have been delayed because Rubio aims to secure further commitments from Mexico on border security. 'A new administration in the US has taken office, and we need increased commitments on the part of Mexico to assure us that they're serious when it comes to stopping the flow of fentanyl and other synthetic drugs,' the official stated. The official added that waivers have been granted thus far to demonstrate the U.S.'s reliability as a partner, but other programs are under review, and 'we don’t want to turn them on yet until we know that our Mexican counterparts are going to promise various actions in return.' One area where the U.S. seeks amplified action is the rejection of INL assistance by former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who the U.S. previously claimed had refused to participate in a U.S. program to train and equip Mexican police. The incumbent Sheinbaum administration has now approved a portion of this assistance, officials state, but has not approved the remainder nor eliminated an approval system that caused the blockage. Officials believe Rubio's visit will solidify Mexico's commitment, and the announcement of the resumption of more INL funding will follow. This push coincides with a migration-focused approach by the Trump administration and the State Department. The administration has obtained numerous border-related commitments from Mexico and Canada, as well as assurances to accept migrants being returned from Venezuela and Colombia. The Associated Press contributed to this report





