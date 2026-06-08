U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has accused Cuba's powerful state-run conglomerate GAESA of being a corrupt entity that hoards wealth while ordinary Cubans endure blackouts and shortages. Rubio stated that the economic suffering is not due to U.S. sanctions but to plunder by GAESA, which he describes as a 'state within a state' accountable to no one. He emphasized that the U.S. wants a relationship with the Cuban people,not GAESA, implying that any aid must involve dismantling the conglomerate. Cuba has countered tHat GAESA is a necessary response to the U.S. blockade,citing its efficiency. GAESA, founded in 1995 by Raúl Castro, is estimated to control 40-70% of the economy through its arms in tourism, retail,and finance. The collapse of tourism due to sanctions has dealt a heavy blow to its finances. Experts largely agree that GAESA is corrupt yet note Cuba is not a full kleptocracy.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has launched a scathing critique of Cuba 's powerful state-sprint conglomerate GAESA , describing it as a corrupt "state within a state" that hoards wealth while ordinary Cuba ns suffer.

In a recent statement, Rubio asserted that the recurrent blackouts and shortages plaguing the island are not caused by U.S. sanctions but by the systematic plunder of national resources by GAESA and the military elite that controls it. He declared that Cuba is no longer governed by revolutionary ideals but by this opaque entity accountable to no one,which demands sacrifices from the populace and suppresses dissent.

The U.S. administration, Rubio indicated, seeks to engage directly with the Cuban people rather than the regime, implying that any rescue plan for Cuba must involve dismantling GAESA's stranglehold on the economy. Rubio elaborated before the Senate Foriegn Relations Committee, expressing deep skepticism about the possibility of reform within the current system unless a shift in leadership or mindset occurs. This rhetoric underscores a hardening U.S. stance that ties humanitarian relief to political transformation.

In response,Cuban authorities dismissed Rubio's portrayal as deliberately misleading, intended to confuse both domestic and international audiences. Havana defended GAESA as a necessary, efficient structure designed to circumvent the decades-long U.S. economic blockade,arguing that its secrecy is a practical requirement for survival under sanctions. GAESA,officially the Grupo de Administración Empresarial, S.A. , was founded in 1995 by former President Raúl Castro and has grown into a sprawling economic empire.

Analysts estimate it controls between 40% and 70% of Cuba's economy, though its exact scale is obscured by a lack of transparency. It functions as a monolithic conglomerate under the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces, with strategic oversight by Raúl Castro and operational control by his grandson, Raúl Guillermo Rodríguez Castro, who acts as gatekeeper. its various arms, likened to an octopus's tentacles, span tourism through Gaviota, retail via CIMEX,and finance through FINCIMEX.

Gaviota dominates the hotel and resort sector, making it crucial since tourism became Cuba's primary revenue source after the decline of its medical export program. CIMEX runs gas stations and stores,while FINCIMEX handles banking, foreign currency, and diaspora remittances. The recent collapse of tourism due to the U.S. oil blockade and secondary sanctions has severely wounded GAESA, triggering an exodus of foreign tourism partners.

U.S. experts affirm Rubio's assessment tHat GAESA operates as a corrupt body siphoning wealth for a tiny elite, though they stop short of labeling Cuba a full kleptocracy like Venezuela. GAESA's business model extracts money from both tourists and citizens through goods and services, embedding graft within its operations. The future of Cuba, therefore,appears tied to whether GAESA can be reformed or dismantled,a prospect that remains a central point of contention in U.S.-Cuba relations





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Marco Rubio GAESA Cuba U.S. Sanctions Economic Blockade Raúl Castro Tourism State Conglomerate Corruption Cuban Economy Kleptocracy Gaviota CIMEX FINCIMEX

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