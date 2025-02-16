Rubio Says Ukraine, Europe Will Be Part of 'Real' Russia Talks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Ukraine and Europe would be included in any serious negotiations aimed at ending the conflict with Russia. He emphasized that upcoming talks between the US and Russia in Saudi Arabia would be an opportunity to assess Putin's commitment to peace.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on Sunday that Ukraine and Europe would be integral participants in any genuine negotiations aimed at ending the conflict. He emphasized that the upcoming US talks with Russia this week presented an opportunity to assess the sincerity of Russian President Vladimir Putin's commitment to peace. Rubio downplayed Europe an concerns regarding exclusion from the initial talks scheduled between Russia and the United States in Saudi Arabia in the coming days.

In an interview with CBS, Rubio clarified that a serious negotiation process had not yet commenced, and if talks progressed, Ukraine and other European nations would be incorporated into the discussions. He addressed concerns raised by European officials, particularly those related to potential US concessions regarding sanctions on Russia and their role in peace negotiations. Rubio assured that Ukrainians and other Europeans would be included in any meaningful negotiations, as they are directly affected by the conflict and have implemented sanctions against Russia. Rubio highlighted that a phone conversation between President Trump and Putin, where Putin expressed interest in peace, was a positive step but needed to be followed by concrete actions. The upcoming weeks and days would be crucial in determining whether Putin's intentions were genuine. Rubio remarked that a single phone call does not constitute peace and stressed the need for substantial progress and a commitment to a lasting solution. He also confirmed that discussions regarding the operation of the US embassy in Moscow, which has faced challenges, were addressed during his recent conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. He underscored the importance of functioning embassies for effective diplomacy, especially if progress is to be made in Ukraine peace negotiations





